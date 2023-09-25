J.J. Watt Says He's 'At Peace' With His NFL Retirement Decision (Exclusive)

J.J. Watt is in a different position this year. After playing in the NFL for 12 years, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year announced his retirement before the 2022 season came to an end. PopCulture.com recently spoke exclusively to Watt and asked if he has the itch to make a comeback or if has he moved on from playing in the NFL.

"I knew I was done," Watt exclusively told PopCulture. "And I definitely didn't get the itch during training camp because I was very happy there. But I imagine once the games start, I mean Thursday night when I'm watching the game, I'm sure I'll have a little bit of that competitive fire in me that says I want to be out there. But I'm very, very happy and very at peace with my decision. I'm loving spending time with Kealia and Koa and all my family. I'm going to watch TJ [Watt] and live vicariously through him as he plays this year."

The only thing Watt didn't accomplish while playing in the league was winning a Super Bowl title, but that doesn't take away from his legendary career. Along with winning the Defensive Player of the Year three times, Watt was selected to the All-Pro Team seven times, selected to the Pro Bowl five times led the NFL in sacks in 2012 and 2015 and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. Watt also has the NFL record for most 20-sack seasons with two.

Fans will miss watching Watt on the field, but that doesn't mean he's away from the game. Before the 2023 season began, CBS Sports announced that Watt had joined the team as a studio analyst for NFL Today. "I'm very excited about it," he said before the season kicked off. "I love the game. I love the NFL, so I couldn't stay away, have to be around the game. Really looking forward to Sunday, my first day with CBS, and just being able to watch and cover the NFL and give fans some insight. Obviously, I have 12 years of experience in the league and to be able to hopefully give fans a look inside what it's like from a player's perspective and some of the things that I've learned over the years and share that knowledge with people."