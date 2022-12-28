J.J. Watt: Fans Pay Tribute to NFL Legend Following His Retirement Announcement

J.J. Watt will end his NFL career after this season. On Tuesday, the NFL star announced his retirement, which will be effective after the final game of the 2022 season. This past weekend, Watt played in his final NFL home game, and he now has two games remaining with the Arizona Cardinals, which are road games against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

Watt, 33, will likely be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he's first eligible in 2028. He began his career as a member of the Houston Texans in 2011. He played for the Texans for 10 seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, the All-Pro team seven times and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times. Watt led the NFL in sacks in 2012 and 2015 and his production over the last 10 years led to him being selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

In 2021, Watt signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals. Last year, Watt played in only seven games due to a season-ending shoulder injury. He has played in 14 games this year and has recorded 9.5 sacks, the most since 2018 when he registered 16 sacks. In his career, Watt has tallied 111.5 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries and 69 passes defended. Here's a look at fans reacting to Watt's retirement announcement.