Jimmy Kimmel Says ‘2020, You Suck’ After Kobe Bryant’s Death, and Fans Couldn’t Agree More

The death of Kobe Bryant shook the entire world as he made an impact on sports and entertainment. There have been many celebrities to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend, but Jimmy Kimmel‘s reaction to Bryant’s passing is something all fans can get behind. The talk show host went to Twitter to reveal what Bryant’s death means to him.

“So far 2020, you suck,” he wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before that tweet, Kimmel sent a message to Byant who was a guest on his show.

“He was great, charismatic [andd among the hardest-working athletes ever, but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters,” he wrote. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents [and] his fellow passengers’ families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe.”

And numbers of fans agreed with Kimmel when it comes to 2020.

“Australian wildfires, Kobe and his daughter + 7 others, Coronavirus spreading fast, Iran launching more missiles, Impeachment trials, We’re falling apart,” one fan wrote.

“This has already been the ultimate ‘hold my beer’ year and it isn’t even February,” another fan wrote.

“Yes, I agree completely,” a third Twitter user added. “And this is next level awful. For those of us with kids, this may be the biggest celebrity death they’ve been touched by. My 15yo daughter is legitimately sad.”

“Life is short, another fan stated. “Let’s make the most out of it! Time to reflect and spend time with our loved ones. Thanks Kobe for your contributions to the sports industry. You are indeed a Legend!”

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel opened the show with a tribute to Bryant.

“Yes, I know he was not a perfect person. I understand that,” Kimmel said who was emotional. “My intention is not to canonize him or make judgments about things I don’t know anything about, but I will say he loved his family, he worked very hard and he brought a lot of joy to a lot of people in this city and we’re gonna miss him.”

Bryant along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna were two of the nine victims involved in a deadly helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles. The helicopter was traveling to Bryant’s Mamba Academy as Gianna was getting ready to take part in a basketball tournament.