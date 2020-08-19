Jimmie Johnson Unveils Richard Petty/Dale Earnhardt Tribute, and Fans Are Fired Up

NASCAR drivers are currently focused on the doubleheader weekend at Dover, but seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson just turned heads with a paint scheme for another race. He unveiled his tribute scheme for Sept. 6's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway that features the only two other seven-time champions in NASCAR history. He will take to the track with a paint scheme honoring the late Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty.

Johnson showed off the design on Wednesday, which featured a blue and black scheme. Petty's iconic blue and red scheme covered the hood, trunk and roof of Johnson's No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro while the sides were black and white to match Earnhardt's No. 3 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The unique look caught some racing fans by surprise, but the majority expressed considerable excitement. They immediately declared that this was a "great design" and said that they want a diecast version for their collections. Others said that Johnson just further proved his humbleness by honoring other drivers instead of himself during his final full-time season.