Jimmie Johnson Unveils Richard Petty/Dale Earnhardt Tribute, and Fans Are Fired Up
NASCAR drivers are currently focused on the doubleheader weekend at Dover, but seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson just turned heads with a paint scheme for another race. He unveiled his tribute scheme for Sept. 6's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway that features the only two other seven-time champions in NASCAR history. He will take to the track with a paint scheme honoring the late Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty.
Johnson showed off the design on Wednesday, which featured a blue and black scheme. Petty's iconic blue and red scheme covered the hood, trunk and roof of Johnson's No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro while the sides were black and white to match Earnhardt's No. 3 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The unique look caught some racing fans by surprise, but the majority expressed considerable excitement. They immediately declared that this was a "great design" and said that they want a diecast version for their collections. Others said that Johnson just further proved his humbleness by honoring other drivers instead of himself during his final full-time season.
Jimmie in the final season of his legendary career choosing to honor 2 greats of the sport with his throwback is the most Jimmie thing ever. The scheme honors them both very well. #class #humble #respect— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 19, 2020
But he is giving a nod to the other 7x champs. Respect— John Thomas (@fatboyjt74) August 19, 2020
Not a fan of yours at all, but this is absolutely gorgeous! (Will be the only JJ diecast in my collection!)— Phillip Sterling (@PSterling9512) August 19, 2020
NICE 😍 reminds me of this old shirt my dad has! pic.twitter.com/PXpR3PCdzA— Keri McDougall 🤓 (@keriyakibowl) August 19, 2020
This dude honored Dale, The King and threw in a nod to Ally with ‘Purple Haze’ all in one video. 🐐— Tim Clark (@timclark3) August 19, 2020
That is bad ass Jimmie. What an awesome way to honor two legends— Heather (@MrsAbajay) August 19, 2020
Most disrespected champion ever.— Nick Clemens (@Nick_Clemens) August 19, 2020
Possibly the best throwback theme ever ....... no the BEST— John Doub (@doub_john) August 19, 2020
This car is literally pic.twitter.com/n50hGqVYZl— iowafanthroughthickandthin (@CjNascar6767) August 19, 2020
😂 same!— Malachi Hammerle (@Malacutie_3) August 19, 2020
That is really cool the way he combined Richard Petty with Dale Sr. paint schemes!!!! Couldn’t think of a better way for a seven-time champion to honor the other 2 7 time champions !! Jimmie is always a class act!! #7timechampions— glsgirl1031 (@sbarry1031) August 19, 2020
Kingtimidator Time. Let’s go. #OneFinalTime— Phil Spain (@philenespanol) August 19, 2020
That car together is worth 21 Chanpionships— Sn0v (@RealNinjaBossYT) August 19, 2020
What a bad ass paint scheme. Gave me chill bumps!!!! I understand @DaleJr ‘s reaction. Way to go @JimmieJohnson.— Jennifer B 👨👩👧👦🐨🐶🐱🦋🎣🏝 (@ltleefan88) August 19, 2020