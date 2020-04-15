Jets’ Quinnen Williams Donates $25K of Healthy Meals to Medical Professionals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New Jersey has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, with 64,584 total cases as of Tuesday morning. At least 2,443 people have died from the coronavirus as efforts to “flatten the curve” continue. With a multitude of medical professionals working to prevent further spread on a daily basis, New York Jets star Quinnen Williams is trying to provide support where he can.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the second-year defensive tackle donated $25,000 worth of healthy meals for medical professionals in New Jersey. He partnered with Brianna’s Nutrition Kitchen to provide these meals. This personal chef business is based out of New Jersey and is focused on providing food that doesn’t incorporate unhealthy ingredients. On each container of nourishment, there was a photo of Williams and the words: “Thank you for your service!”

Good job by #Jets DL Quinnen Williams, who donated $25,000 worth of healthy meals for medical professionals dealing with the coronavirus in New Jersey with the help of a celebrity private chef, Brianna’s Nutrition Kitchen. pic.twitter.com/j957l5siZR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2020

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the first donation went to healthcare workers at Morristown Medical Center, which is located near the Jets facility. Mehta also reported that Williams came up with this plan in order to further assist the medical professionals that are facing the pandemic. His plan ultimately focused on providing healthy meals that would help the workers during their around-the-clock efforts.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy offered condolences to the families of the 2,443 people that have died from the coronavirus. He also said that the curve of cases in New Jersey is “undeniably flattening,” but he doesn’t plan on lifting the strict lockdown orders just yet. As he explained, there is still considerable progress that must be made in the coming weeks.

“It is still rising,” Murphy said. “We’ve got to hit that plateau and then aggressively bring it down the other side. We only do that if you all stay home. Literally. Just stay home.” Murphy and New Jersey will be joining six other states — New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts — in order to develop plans for lifting the restrictions. Although this will not be put into place until the state has pushed safely past the peak of cases.

The medical professionals in New Jersey will continue to work in an effort to make this progress. During this time, they will be able to enjoy donated meals. They will also receive the necessary nutrients due to Williams and Brianna’s Nutrition Kitchen.