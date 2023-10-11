Jesse Palmer Reveals the 'Staple' of His Football Tailgating (Exclusive)

Jesse Palmer enjoys tailgating during the football season. And when it comes to food during a tailgate, the former college football and NFL quarterback has to have one thing. PopCulture.com spoke to Palmer about tailgating, and he revealed the one food that makes a tailgate a success.

"Guacamole, to me, guac is the staple," Palmer told PopCulture. "That is the top of the pyramid. You can have all the chicken wings and burgers and ribs and all the proteins and everything you need down here. But up here, way up here, at the top, that is the guacamole. And if it's not Avocados from Mexico, it's simply just not going to do. It's not good enough. And so regardless of what your recipe is, you have to start with the great base ingredient. And I do research and I do ask friends where they shop and what they're bringing before the party, but that's the biggest part for me."

And while guacamole is vital for a tailgate party, Palmer says having a good variety of food is also important. "Food for me is probably the most important thing," Palmer explained. "You obviously have to have a great TV that everybody can see at the party, regardless of whether there's two people, whether you have an entire room full. But to me, I look for the food right away."

(Photo: Avocados from Mexico)

Palmer, the host of The Bachelor franchise, is such a fan of guacamole and Avocados from Mexico that he has landed a partnership with the company. It was announced on Tuesday that Palmer has teamed up with Avocados from Mexico for its national shopper marketing campaign ahead of the Super Bowl. Palmer is encouraging shoppers to host a Better Bowl, which is a game-day viewing party made better with plenty of guac.

"I'm really excited about this," Palmer said. One, there's nothing like great guac on game day and Avocados from Mexico make the big game even better. Avocados from Mexico, they taste great. They're good for you. So I'm partnering with Avocados from Mexico to help everybody host a better big game party and help them host a better big bowl. People can find out more by going to avocadosfrommexico.com. I'm going to be on billboards in people's grocery stores starting in January to help direct everybody to those delicious avocados to help them get ready for the big games. So I'm really, really excited about this."