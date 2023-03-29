Jesse Metcalfe Talks Love for NASCAR, Sends Message to Bruce Willis (Exclusive)

Jesse Metcalfe loves fast cars. The Desperate Housewives star was the grand marshall at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Kansas back in 2016 as well as the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this month. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Metcalfe about being part of the NASCAR festivities.

"Super excited. Super excited," Metcalfe exclusively said to PopCulture.com before the Atlanta race. "I'm a big car guy. I'm a big racing fan. So it's an exciting moment. Everyone loves saying those three words, 'Drivers, start your engines.' Four words, actually. So I'm very much looking forward to it. I'm going to take it all in and enjoy the race."

John Tucker is Dying to give the command today! 😉@jessemetcalfe | #Ambetter400 pic.twitter.com/0L57TUrvoM — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@ATLMotorSpdwy) March 19, 2023

Metcalfe also revealed that he's a big fan of Kyle Busch who has won the Cup Series championship twice in his career. Unfortunately, Busch didn't win the race in Atlanta as Joey Logano crossed the finish line first. However, Busch is ahead of Logano in the Cup Series standings as he's in second place behind Ross Chastain.

Metcalfe also talked about what he was going to do differently in Atlanta from what he did in Kansas. "It's my job to go out there and just get people fired up," he said. "So I'm going to go even bigger than I did the first time I said, 'Drivers, start your engines.'"

Along with keeping up with NASCAR, Metcalfe is staying busy with his acting career. On Apr. 7, Metcalfe's new movie, On a Wing and a Prayer, will be released on Prime Video, and it stars Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. He is also set to star in the upcoming Lifetime movie Dawn, which stars Brec Bassinger, Donna Mills, Fran Drescher and Joey McIntyre.

Recently, Metcalfe appeared in three movies with Bruce Willis — Hard Kill, Fortress and Fortress: Sniper's Eye. Willis retired from acting last year after suffering from aphasia. And in February, it was revealed that the 68-year-old actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

When talking about working with Willis, Metcalfe said, "It was great. He's an icon. So it was a thrill for me to share the screen with him. I wish him and his family all the very best. It's sad to see him go, but what a career he had."