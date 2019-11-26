Jerry Jones Says He Will Not Fire Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett During the Season

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not happy with his coaches after the team lost to the New England Patriots 13-9 on Sunday. But that doesn’t mean Jones will fire head coach Jason Garrett in the near future. Jones was recently on 105.3 The Fan and he said Garrett is not on the hot seat, but he isn’t pleased with how the team has looked this year.

“When you’re general manager, which I am, those coaches are out there at my ultimate decision,” Jones said per NFL. com. “It’s very much within my realm of purview, if you will, to not only be standing there as an owner but be standing there as the general manager who put the staff there to begin with. People seem to think it’s particularly harsh to have criticism and they think when you look at the other side of the field and call a job well done, that might mean that’s extraordinary criticism of the job you’ve done on the other side of the field.

“At the end of the day, the buck stops with me.”

Jones continued to be pressed on Garrett’s future with the team and he said everyone including the head coach is evaluated consistently. He replied, “I am highly critical and I am continually evaluating the performance of everyone involved with the game.”

Right now, the Cowboys are 6-5 and in first place in the NFC North. But based on the way they have played against playoff-caliber opponents, fans don’t believe they can get the job done in the postseason. Of the five losses the Cowboys have suffered this year, four have come against teams who have eight wins or more – the Minnesota Vikings (8-3), New Orleans Saints (9-2), Green Bay Packers (8-3) and the Patriots (10-1).

The next five games are very crucial for the Garrett and the Cowboys as they look to finish the season strong. They take on the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Los Angles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins. Of those five teams, two of the them (the Bills and the Rams) currently have winning records. So the Cowboys have a chance to go into postseason play with momentum if they clinch. But if that doesn’t happen, Garrett could be looking for a new NFL home by the beginning of January.