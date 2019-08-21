Jerry Jones Says He’s Earned the Right to Joke With Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not apologizing for “disrespecting” Ezekiel Elliot because his latest comments on the star running back were only a joke. And he made that point very clear when he was asked about it on Monday.

“I’ve earned the right with Zeke to joke, period. I’ve earned it,” Jones said Monday via the Dallas Morning News.

This all started when the Cowboys defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason game in Hawaii this past weekend. In that game, rookie running back Tony Pollard registered 42 yards and one touchdown in just 13 snaps. Once the game was over, reporters asked Jones if Pollard is his best negotiator with Elliott, to which he replied, “Zeke who?”

That did not sit well with Elliott. According to ESPN, the Ohio State alum and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, were not happy with the comment Jones made: “I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful.”

In Jones’ defense, he did clarify that Pollard is not going to be the star running back and he will be a good compliment piece for Elliott.

“What’s amazing for him is to come in here and he hadn’t done that much,” Jones said. “He knows exactly what to do and he knows how to do it. If he goes out there and he plays to that level he’s going to be [at] for the next several weeks, he’s going to be right in the middle of it early. That will really complement what we’re doing with Zeke.”

Elliott is not with the team as he’s holding out for a new contract. He has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020. But with Elliott emerging as one of the top running backs in the league he wants to get paid like it. It’s been reported the Cowboys have offered Elliott a new contract, but he did not agree to the deal.

“I’ve never equivocated on Zeke, the quality of player he is and his importance to us,” Jones said via USA Today. “I don’t equivocate on that at all. But the team takes precedent over — and that is my judgment — the team takes precedent at a point over the opinion or demand of the individual. The team takes precedent.”