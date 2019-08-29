Jerry Jones Says ‘Fresh’ Ezekiel Elliott for Playoffs Is OK

The Dallas Cowboys want Ezekiel Elliott back with the team as soon as possible. However, if they don’t have him during the early stages of the 2019 season and they sign him later, that wouldn’t be a bad thing according to Jerry Jones. The Cowboys owner was recently on 105.3 in Dallas and said he wouldn’t mind it if Elliott misses a few games to start the year because they want him as fresh as possible for the playoffs.

“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said via ESPN. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of this season. … A fresh Zeke, if we got to the end, would be great.”

There have been no updates on Elliott’s contract situation and he’s missed all of training camp and the preseason due to his holdout. Jones knows that it’s very possible Elliott could miss a few games with the regular season starting next weekend.

“We have to be prepared to play without any given player,” Jones said. “We may very well play without a player that’s not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and play well.”

If Elliott is not available for the Cowboys opener on Sept. 8 against the New York Giants, they are confident in his replacement. Rookie running back Tony Pollard has had a strong preseason, rushing for 84 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries in three games as of Thursday morning. When asked by reporters about possibly starting against the Giants, Pollard said his only concern is to be at his best when his number is called this season.

“That’s not for me to worry about,” he said. “I’m just coming in being the best back I can be, doing whatever the team needs me to do.”

Pollard, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round this year from Memphis, want on to say he didn’t expect to see this much action right away.

“It’s not what I expected coming into this situation, but I always prepare to be ready for whatever,” he said. “Since this situation did happen, the way I that I prepare, I guess I was just ready for it and want to continue to make the most of it.”

It looks like we are going to be in for a very interesting few days.