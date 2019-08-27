Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces NFL Evaluating Preseason Length

The NFL preseason is a critical part of the team-building process considering that hundreds of players use it to shine and earn a spot on the roster. It’s the last opportunity for many to prove that they belong in the league instead of missing out on their dream career. However, these four “dress rehearsals” are also despised by many NFL fans. The games don’t matter in the standings, and there is constant concern over injuries. Just ask Lamar Miller of the Houston Texans, who tore his ACL on his first carry over the weekend.

With so many concerns about injuries, more and more teams are sitting their starters with each passing year. The preseason is becoming far less important for viewers, which is resulting in decreased ratings for the owners. So what will they do in order to make everyone happy? According to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, this is an ongoing discussion as the NFL evaluates the role of the preseason.

Jerry Jones: “NFL is evaluating preseason length.” Translation: “We’re gonna add some real games instead of these pretend games. Just need to work out the deal.” — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) August 27, 2019

“We are evaluating,” Jones said, per Pro Football Talk. “I’m involved in our labor negotiation and we’re having CBA negotiations every Monday and Tuesday. Have been for several weeks. We all — players, the league — are looking at preseason and looking at what we can do to make preseason better for our fans.”

Interestingly enough, Jones continued by explaining that the preseason has been a subject of evaluation for the 30 years that he has been involved with the league. He actually enjoys the preseason due to loving the opportunity to watch so many talented players taking part in an NFL game, even if it doesn’t matter in the standings.

That being said, Jones also recognizes that there is a vast majority that disagrees with him. In their eyes, the preseason has no value. This is why the owners and the NFLPA are discussing the preseason and ways to alter it during the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. The goal is to make it better for the fans, but how will this be achieved?

Rumors of an 18-game season have been circulating for years on end, but the owners and the NFLPA haven’t made it a reality. Will the change be made with the up-and-coming CBA that is currently being negotiated? With more and more players leaving due to injuries, this prospect becomes less likely, but that could change with the right offer.

For now, the league will simply “evaluate” the preseason and try to find an acceptable compromise for all parties involved in the discussions.