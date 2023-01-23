Jeremy Lin Secretly Got Married Years Ago

Jeremy Lin just made a big announcement about his personal life. The former NBA star revealed he has been married for about two years. In an Instagram post, Lin revealed that he wanted to keep his "personal life sacred to myself" after becoming famous very quickly.

"The funny thing about becoming famous overnight is no one teaches you how to deal with it," Lin wrote in the Instagram post. "As grateful as I am for this crazy journey I've been on, I always knew that when I got married I'd want to keep my personal life sacred and to myself for as long as I could. While I still feel strongly about guarding aspects of my personal life, it has also been hard for people to not know about such a major change. After many years of being together, I married my wife in an intimate ceremony and it's been the highlight of my life ever since. Finally sharing this beautiful day from over a couple years ago. I'm grateful to have found someone who loves me for who I am, to embrace my unique life, and to just do life with."

Lin made NBA history by becoming the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the league. He is also the first Asian American to win an NBA championship as he was a member of the Toronto Raptors when they won it all in 2019. Lin began his NBA career in 2010 when he signed with the Golden State Warriors. He joined the New York Knicks in December 2011 and made a name for himself when he made 12 starts before the All-Star break and averaged 22.5 points and 8.7 assists per game. His production led to him taking part in All-Star Weekend and playing in the Rising Stars Challenge.

During his 26 games as an everyday player, Lin averaged 18.5 points and 7.6 assists per game, which led to him finishing sixth in Most Improved Player voting. The following season, Lin signed a contract with the Houston Rockets and averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 assists in 82 games with 82 starts. In his career, Lin also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. After winning a title with the Raptors, Lin played with other pro leagues and was a member of the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association for the 2022-23 season. He left the team in December.