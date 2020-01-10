‘Jeopardy!’ Gave Eagles Fans a Reason to Cheer With Brad Rutter’s Fan Service Final Answer

Brad Rutter is currently struggling in the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament as he has yet to win a match. However, he had some fun during Final Jeopardy! on Thursday night as he showed love to the Philadelphia Eagles. The category was 21st Century Oscars and Rutter didn’t know the answer. Instead of coming up with an educated guess, Rutter wrote: “Ken es el hombre,” translated from Spanish meaning fellow competitor Ken (Jennings) is the man. He also wrote “Eagles Super Bowl LII Champs,” while wagering 4,133 points. That number is significant as 41-33 was the final score of the Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek laughed and responded: “Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to welcome you to the Jeopardy comedy hour.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Go Birds!” Rutter said.

Brad Rutter (Lancaster, PA native and all time-highest earning Jeopardy player of all time) dropped

a Eagles SB52 and wagered $4133 in Final Jeopardy… #JeopardyGoat#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qLHGFwpuZc — Paul C (@WentzyIvania) January 10, 2020

Rutter is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, so it’s no surprise to see he’s an Eagles fan. Back in 2014, he talked about how he watches Eagles games.

“I like to watch them alone in my house,” Rutter said to The Sports Fan Journal. “If I do go out, it’s to a local bar that has Sunday Ticket, but I definitely prefer to watch them at home.”

“When the Eagles run the ball, my body tenses up,” Rutter added. “It’s something I never noticed until an ex-girlfriend of mine said it to me when we watched a game together one time. She actually told me this. It’s better for me to stay at the house.”

As for who won the third match of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All-Time special, Ken Jennings came out on top and he only needs to win one more match to claim the $1 million grand prize. James Holzhauer has one win under his belt while Rutter is still looking for his first win. Before the tournament, Rutter talked about how it will play out.

“It’s really all about buzzer timing and knowledge, and all of us are pretty good at that,” he said, according to MassLive.com. “Personality-wise, I think Ken is probably the jokiest of the three, like he throws little quips in, and I’m a little too focused. … James is also ready with the quips, but he’s got the analytical thing down, too.”

The fourth episode of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All-Time airs on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.