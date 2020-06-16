Jemele Hill Takes Down NASCAR's Ray Ciccarelli Over His Confederate Flag Stance

✖

Ray Ciccarelli has taken a lot of heat for his stance on NASCAR banning the Confederate flag at races. One of the most notable people to take aim at the NASCAR Truck Series driver is Jemele Hill, who writes for The Atlantic and hosts two podcasts. When she saw Ciccarelli's comments, he took a shot at him as well as the people who support the Confederate flag.

Hill received a lot of comments for her tweet. One person wrote: "As I understand the logic, kneeling before the US flag is disrespectful to veterans who fought for this country. Totally cool though to fly the Confederate flag and honor those who actually killed tens of thousands of US soldiers fighting against this country. Makes sense." Other people took aim at Ciccarelli for not winning any NASCAR races while simply agreed with Hill's tweet.

Imagine being this dedicated to the flag of traitors and the losers of the war. https://t.co/PefSXjzF1i — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 11, 2020

Last week, Ciccarelli went to Facebook to announce he's quitting NASCAR because of the Confederate flag being banned. He wrote: Well it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed, we will not participate after 2020 season is over. I don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly whatever flag they love." I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn't make them a racist all you are doing is f—ing one group to cater to another and I ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!"

Fans began to take aim at Ciccarelli for his comments. It has led to him claiming his family has been attacked and abused on social media. "I wasn't raised the way people are portraying me to be. That's just not me," Ciccarelli said to TobyChristie.com. "I am not that type of person. Just the attack — my wife, my family have been attacked and abused on social media. It's just heartbreaking."

NASCAR made the decision to ban the Confederate flag in response to Bubba Wallace's comments. Wallace, the only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, said he wanted Confederate flags banned from races because it makes people feel "uncomfortable."