Watch: Jeff Jarrett Puts ‘Bobby Bones Show’ Producer in Figure-Four Leg Lock On-Air

Pro wrestler Jeff Jarrett has been in the business for over 30 years and he just showed he’s still got it. The former WWE champion was recently on the Bobby Bones Show and he decided to put the figure-four leg lock on show producer Eddie. Jarrett was able to put the move on with no issues, forcing Eddie to tap out.

Fun morning with @RealJeffJarrett especially during this moment with @ProducerEddie 😂 pic.twitter.com/b2qzox65cB — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) March 6, 2020

Jarrett, who is currently a backstage producer for WWE, competed in the WWE from 1992-1996 (when it was called WWF) and won the Intercontinental Championship six times. He also spent time in the WCW and was a four-time World Heavyweight Champion. Jarrett is also known for being the co-founder of the promotion Total Nonstop Action (TNA) and was a six-time World Heavyweight Champion. He left TNA in 2014 and founded another promotion, Global Force Wrestling. He joined WWE as a backstage producer in 2018.

Because of his accomplishments, Jarrett was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame and the WWE Hall of Fame. When Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, Sporting News asked why they decided to put him in now.

“Well, you know, some people have asked it in different ways but I think the real simple answer is it really is the very first opportunity,” he said. “Up through, we’ll say from 2002 to end of 2017, there really wasn’t an opportunity. When I closed the chapter, I’ll say, in the book with TNA in 2013, literally within, it was under 30 days — it was 20, 25 days — I was already into a production agreement with a production company based out of Los Angeles.”

Jarrett continued: “January 2018 it is, without getting into too much long-winded explanation, that’s the real fact of the matter. I was contractually bound whether that prevented them or not. On my end, I kind of think it may or may not have been a factor. This January was the first real opportunity, in my eyes.”

Jarrett is a third-generation wrestler. His father, Jerry Jarrett, co-founder TNA with Jeff and is a member of the NWA Hall of Fame. Jeff’s grandfather, Eddie Martin, won various NWA-Mid America titles in his career.