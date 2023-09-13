Former NWA Champ Brett Sawyer Has Died

Brett Sawyer, a former professional wrestler who won multiple championships in NWA, had died, according to Figthful. He was 63 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but Bobby Fulton of The Fantastics confirmed the news on social media.

"I'm truly saddened to hear of the passing of Brett Wayne Sawyer!" Fulton wrote in the social media post. "He was the brother of Mad Dog Buzz Sawyer, although both are gone the stories will forever live on. My thoughts and prayers go out for his family, friends and fans during this difficult time!"

Brett Sawyer's wrestling career began in 1976 at the age of 16. He was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and his older brother Bruce (Buzz) Swayer. Brett Sawyer is best known for his time in NWA where he held the NWA National Heavyweight Championship and the NWA National Tag Team Championship while competing at Georgia Championship Wrestling. He also competed in Pacific Northwest Wrestling where he won the NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship four times and the Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship five times. Sawyer ended his professional wrestling career in 1998 and opened a wrestling school, according to Wrestling Inc.

During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip podcast last year, Sawyer talked about how The Undertaker said Buzz Sawyer took his money while training him "He did the same thing, lying, saying Buzz took his money and ran," Sawyer said, per Sportskeeda. "Buzz stretched him and he [Undertaker] ran. If anybody knew Buzz, they knew exactly what happened. I like all these interviews he's always made after 1992 – that's when he [Buzz] died. It just irks my a— when people talking about dead people, they can't talk back or do an interview."

Sawyer continued: "Undertaker ought to be glad. He wouldn't have made none of that money if Buzz would have broke his neck, I can tell you that. Just because he was a superstar in WWE and all that, that's just because he kissed a— all the time. That's just my opinion." Brett and Buzz Sawyer won six tag team titles together. Buzz Sawyer, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, died in 1992 at the age of 32.