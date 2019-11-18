Jay-Z Is Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ in Colin Kaepernick After Workout Change

Jay-Z is not happy with Colin Kaepernick right now. On Saturday, Kaepernick decided to not attend his private workout where he would have been evaluated by 25 NFL teams. Instead, Kaepernick went to work out at a high school in Atlanta and that did not sit well with Jay-Z who was reportedly “disappointed” by his actions according to UPROXX. Jay-Z also believes that Kaepernick “turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.”

When Kaepernick learned the news of the NFL hosting a private workout, he said he was looking forward to the opportunity. He wrote on his Twitter account, “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

However, Kaepernick wanted things the NFL wouldn’t give to him such as changing the date and bringing his own camera crew to film the workout. It led to him having his workout at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia and he released the 90-second statement to the media after the workout.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

As of now, zero teams have made an offer to Kaepernick. However, he was able to have a strong workout as one scout told Adam Schefter of ESPN his arm is still at the top of his game.

“After today’s workout in Atlanta, an NFL executive at Colin Kaepernick’s throwing session said his arm talent is ‘elite’ and is the same as when he came out of college. He said that Kaepernick threw the ball well,” Schefter wrote on Twitter.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since 2017. He began a protest during the national anthem in 2016 for the social and racial injustices in the country.