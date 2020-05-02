Jay Cutler: NFL Fans Sound off on His Split From Kristin Cavallari

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced on Sunday that they will be getting a divorce and ending their 10-year relationship. One of the most popular couples in reality television will no longer be providing entertainment to fans from their home in Nashville, Tennessee. Very Cavallari may very well continue, but Cutler won't be prominently featured.

For NFL fans, this was devastating news. They had initially tuned in so they could see the 12-year veteran interacting with his wife and her friends. Reality television wasn't exactly their favorite type of viewing experience, but Cutler changed that opinion. The man who built a reputation for not caring about anything during his career appeared to continue that tradition on TV screens for two seasons.

The divorce proceedings have become contentious in recent days, but that is less of a concern for NFL fans. Many want to know if "smoking Jay" will be appearing on any other shows. They would like to see him become the next Bachelor. Others, however, just want to know if he will be returning to the NFL.