Jay Cutler: NFL Fans Sound off on His Split From Kristin Cavallari
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced on Sunday that they will be getting a divorce and ending their 10-year relationship. One of the most popular couples in reality television will no longer be providing entertainment to fans from their home in Nashville, Tennessee. Very Cavallari may very well continue, but Cutler won't be prominently featured.
For NFL fans, this was devastating news. They had initially tuned in so they could see the 12-year veteran interacting with his wife and her friends. Reality television wasn't exactly their favorite type of viewing experience, but Cutler changed that opinion. The man who built a reputation for not caring about anything during his career appeared to continue that tradition on TV screens for two seasons.
The divorce proceedings have become contentious in recent days, but that is less of a concern for NFL fans. Many want to know if "smoking Jay" will be appearing on any other shows. They would like to see him become the next Bachelor. Others, however, just want to know if he will be returning to the NFL.
Copying your wife’s caption as a farewell after a divorce is the most Jay Cutler move of all time. pic.twitter.com/d688SL17en— Brian Ashe (@brianashe46) April 27, 2020
Reading that Jay Cutler is getting a divorce is WAY more interesting than anything he did during his NFL career— Kapn KRÜDE (@kapn_krude) April 26, 2020
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting a divorce.— Norman Chad (@NormanChad) April 27, 2020
She finally looked at his NFL stats.
I stumbled upon this report about Jay Cutler’s divorce and it is triggering. Kristin Cavallari finally realIzed what it took a dozen years for NFL coaches to grasp. Her, Joe Webb and Bears fans should form a Smokin’ Jay support group. And Broncos should thank Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/zBuCJq3VgT— DJ Dunson (@CerebralSportex) April 30, 2020
Kristin Cavallari announced she and Jay Cutler are getting a divorce.
Kristin wanted to stay in the marriage, but Jay decided he'd rather get out, sit on the sidelines, and ride a stationary bike.#Bears #Packers #NFL #NFCChampionship— 90s Bulls Shirts (@90sBullsShirts) April 27, 2020
Jay Cutler wife pushed him years back to get off the couch to go collect another NFL check only to divorce him.— da Boi (@MRDOITMOVIN) April 27, 2020
Hello, @chrisbharrison! Now that he is getting a divorce, can future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Jay Cutler please be on “The Bachelor” next season? 🏈🌹 pic.twitter.com/NoWrTI9QX4— James B. Terry (@terryjt1) April 26, 2020
So Cutler and Cavallari are getting a divorce after growing apart? Jay's been home for over a year. This means we need him back in the NFL.— Chicago Bears NYC (@BearDownNYC) April 26, 2020
I know I totally support Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari getting a divorce if it helps return the “IDGAF warrior” to the NFL.— Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) April 26, 2020
"Kristin Cavallari announced that her and Jay Cutler are getting a divorce." I didn't even know who Kristin Cavallari was, I only know Jay Cutler because he was an #NFL player. It's sad that it came to divorce. https://t.co/hwTn3VlBlm— Joe W. Bowles II🚀❤️🏈😂 (@JoeWBowles) April 26, 2020
The goat, Jay Cutler. https://t.co/SXxCuSDvsf— es (@es3_09) May 2, 2020
Jay Cutler is a perfect example of how absence makes the heart grow fonder— Tyler Utter (@utter_william) May 2, 2020
Weird how we all love Jay Cutler now considering how the Chicago fans and media acted when he actually played.— Adam "Foux" Chalifoux (@FantasticMrFOUX) May 2, 2020
Divorce? What’s the point of very cavallari without the jay cutler content I’m done pic.twitter.com/5qIIsG14aS— ann (@annnniethuy) April 26, 2020
The biggest casualty of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce is no more Jay content on the reality show pic.twitter.com/nzzruNP81S— chloe (@chloeg_13) April 26, 2020