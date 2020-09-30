'Ted Lasso' Season Finale Airs on Friday, and Fans Are Eager With Anticipation
Actor Jason Sudeikis returned to the role of college-coach-turned-soccer coach Ted Lasso on Aug. 14 when the first three episodes of the titular series released on Apple TV+. Fans and critics alike weighed in after watching the soccer-themed sitcom and expressed their appreciation for the actors, the humor and the story. The first season continued with new episodes every week, leading to the upcoming finale. Now Ted Lasso's first run will come to an end on Friday, and the fans have mixed feelings.
With the show's finale airing this week, viewers have posted about the first season on social media. Some have proclaimed that the first season was great and that Sudeikis needs to continue in the role of the disgraced football coach from America trying to lead AFC Richmond to glory in the United Kingdom. Others have expressed sadness about the first season coming to an end. Interestingly enough, some fans said that they need the finale now to "counteract the depression" after watching the Presidential Debate on Tuesday.
Wondering if I should save the season finale of #TedLasso for November 4.
Because I think I may need it.— Catatonic (@Catatonic) September 30, 2020
Just heard the most awful news... according to Juno Temple it’s the season finale of @TedLasso this Friday!!!! Noooooooo. What am I going to look forward to every week now? Thanks @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham et al for the great series pic.twitter.com/5nfZNUXeji— Steve Stubbs (@thestevestubbs) September 30, 2020
We need the Ted Lasso season finale early to calm down after that debate. Help us out @appletv— Josh Thompson (@j_thompson89) September 30, 2020
The season finale of #TedLasso is Friday! I'm not ready for it to end yet!! I'm going to need season 2 asap please!— rob_D30 (@rob_d30) September 30, 2020
#TedLasso season finale on Friday, really enjoyed the show, looking forward to seeing how the season ends— Khyle (@KhyleDeen) September 29, 2020
This time off has allowed me to watch a lot of TV, but nothing has surpassed the wonderful Ted Lasso on @AppleTV. @jasonsudeikis has taken the NBC Sports character and given him such a beautiful heart. Can’t wait for the season finale on Friday.— Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) September 29, 2020
Season finale of Ted Lasso...those words bum me out a bit. https://t.co/SvT7JoFzep— Barry W. Enderwick (@thebarrywe) September 29, 2020
Hey @AppleTV can you please send me the season finale of @TedLasso today? I can't wait!— Jesse Sneddon (@djdogre) September 29, 2020
Haha. I thought I did . It was a mistake, guess the season finale is THIS Friday. Made my week that there’s one more Ted Lasso episode.— Adam Christianson (@maccast) September 30, 2020
I’ll go with the season finale of “Ted Lasso”.— Colin Warner (@colinburkeman) September 30, 2020
Then I suggest you watch Ted Lasso, which is the best thing on tv in 2020. Friday is the season finale, so I’d binge it then. I CAN’T recommend it enough.— Chris Newman (@newmanHD) September 30, 2020
#TedLasso Season Finale this Friday. Looking forward to it !!— Saint Zorton (@Saint_Zorton) September 30, 2020
It really is incredible! As excited as I am to see this week's season finale, I'm already wanting a second season!— Cat of CatsAndKilts (@CatsandKilts) September 30, 2020
Can we get the biscuits recipe so make a batch & eat them for the season finale?!— Louise (@louatl22) September 30, 2020
Can’t wait for the #TedLasso season finale this Friday!❤️😆— Ronak Mahesh (@ronaaaaaak) September 29, 2020
got a one year a**le tv free subscription bc my father got me a new phone so i could also binge ted lasso before the season finale... mmmhmmmm— ila | watch ted lasso 💛 (@tedIasso) September 28, 2020
I refuse to accept that the season finale of @TedLasso is this week. @AppleTV The people want... pic.twitter.com/DU1pshcfcG— KB (@theKBfromSC) September 28, 2020
#TedLasso I can’t believe that this Friday is the season finale of @TedLasso Thanks to @jasonsudeikis and the rest of the cast and crew for reminding me of my dad (D2 FB Coach his entire life) and giving us something positive during all the unrest in the world! https://t.co/Zfm65tYYRL pic.twitter.com/DZQW0XeFMc— ManofSteel (@SteelFan1258) September 28, 2020
Hey @EpicJeffTime I just realized Friday is the season finale of #TedLasso and now I’m sad— Svo (@DoughBoiSvo) September 28, 2020
I don’t like the words “season finale” especially when it comes to #TedLasso https://t.co/CKbRgkwCJt— Gabs (@Demonlighter) September 28, 2020