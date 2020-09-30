'Ted Lasso' Season Finale Airs on Friday, and Fans Are Eager With Anticipation

Actor Jason Sudeikis returned to the role of college-coach-turned-soccer coach Ted Lasso on Aug. 14 when the first three episodes of the titular series released on Apple TV+. Fans and critics alike weighed in after watching the soccer-themed sitcom and expressed their appreciation for the actors, the humor and the story. The first season continued with new episodes every week, leading to the upcoming finale. Now Ted Lasso's first run will come to an end on Friday, and the fans have mixed feelings.

With the show's finale airing this week, viewers have posted about the first season on social media. Some have proclaimed that the first season was great and that Sudeikis needs to continue in the role of the disgraced football coach from America trying to lead AFC Richmond to glory in the United Kingdom. Others have expressed sadness about the first season coming to an end. Interestingly enough, some fans said that they need the finale now to "counteract the depression" after watching the Presidential Debate on Tuesday.