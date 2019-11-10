Jason Momoa Shares Photo With Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, Expresses Love for Pittsburgh

Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Los Angeles Rams in a battle between the AFC and NFC conferences. However, quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t the only Tinseltown star on hand for the occasion. The Steelers also hosted Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

The man known for both his role as a superhero and that of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones revealed that he was on hand for the game in Pittsburgh by way of his Instagram profile. He posted a photo of himself with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has been out of the starting lineup due to an elbow injury.

“STEELERS NATION [Steelers] is blowing my mind,” Momoa wrote in the caption. “I’m in love with pittsburgh what a town mahalo to all the amazing people who make it feel like home.”

Momoa also discussed his love of Pittsburgh and the Steelers in a video that was posted on the team’s official Twitter account. Momoa may have been born in Hawaii and has since moved to Los Angeles, but he appears to have fully embraced the Steel City favorites that wear black and yellow.

“Pretty stoked right now. Look at this,” Momoa said while panning the camera to the football field. “I’m like a little kid. I love the Steelers. Let’s go.”

Interestingly enough, Momoa was not the only special guest on the sidelines Sunday. Week 10 was also serving as the “Alumni Weekend” in which the team honored the team that won Super Bowl XIV. This coincided with the game’s 40th anniversary.

Momoa took part in the celebration, adding photos with Mel Blount and “Mean” Joe Greene. Although the latter of the two was enjoying himself in the photo.

While Pittsburgh may have wanted to start strong to impress their sideline guest, the game didn’t play out as expected. Instead, an early snap flew over quarterback Mason Rudolph’s head. Dante Fowler Jr. of the Rams secured the ball and scored a touchdown to give his team an early 7-0 lead.

By that time, Momoa was no longer on the sidelines. He had moved up to the luxury box and was watching the game while wearing a black and yellow Cameron Heyward jersey. Momoa also added flair with his accessories by tying a striped Steelers scarf around his head.

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty