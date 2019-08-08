Jalen Ramsey Used to DM Opponents’ Girlfriends Before Games

Jalen Ramsey just showed how much of a savage he really is. The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback was recently on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast hosted by Tennessee Titans lineman Taylor Lewan and free-agent linebacker Will Compton and he talked about how he would direct message the girlfriends of opposing wide receivers before games.

“In college, like when I was at Florida State, I was grimey, like super grimey. I didn’t care,” Ramsey said when talking about trash-talking via Sports Illustrated. “I would talk about your girlfriend. … Say I was playing a big receiver at whatever school, I would look up his Instagram, see his girlfriend whatever, boom boom boom. … I’d probably go slide in her DMs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ramsey went on to say that once he got to the NFL, he stopped the habit because most of the players have wives and he did not feel comfortable talking about another man’s wife.

That doesn’t mean Ramsey does not trash-talk on or off the field. Before the start of the 2018 season, Ramsey gave GQ his evaluations on the top quarterbacks in the league and he went after Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan who won the MVP award in 2016.

“I think Matt Ryan’s overrated,” he said. “You can’t tell me you win MVP two years ago, and then last year, you a complete bust, and you still got Julio Jones? There’s no way that should ever happen. I don’t care. You know what that tells me? That tells me [Offensive Coordinator Kyle] Shanahan left, went to San Francisco, got Garoppolo, made Garoppolo this big thing. And now Garoppolo is a big name — and now [Matt Ryan] has this bad year? Alright, well, was it really you, or was it your coach? He was doing what was asked of him and it was making him look really, really good.”

Ramsey was drafted by the Jaguars in the first round (No. 5 overall) in the 2016 draft. In three seasons, Ramsey has reached the Pro Bowl twice and has been named the All-Pro First Team in 2017. Last year, Ramsey finished the season with 62 tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes defended. In 2017, Ramsey had a breakout season, registering 52 tackles, four interceptions and 17 passes defended.