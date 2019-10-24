Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew Offered Adult Cam Site Deal, and ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Is Weighing In

When Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was lost for half the season due to a shoulder injury, the fanbase was greeted by a mustache-wearing backup known by the name Gardner Minshew. The rookie from Washington State University has since turned heads with tales of working out in nothing but a jockstrap, which actually led to offers from adult website CamSoda. However, former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has gone down a similar road and says that Minshew should stick with football.

“Isn’t he closing a $20 million deal in football? Like, if I was his manager, I’d be closing that $20 million, if not $60 million next year,” Abraham said, per TooFab. “Come on! Let the offer sit. It’s flattering, but a real career is also more longevity.”

Minshew was offered $1 million to be a brand ambassador for CamSoda last month, which as Abraham explains, is not that rare of an occurrence. She says that multiple celebrities and athletes are being pressured into accepting roles in adult films or partaking in cam sites.

Abraham actually has experience in this role considering that she starred in a couple of XXX films following her time on Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant. Although she has since said that those days are behind her.

“No, I think I’ve dodged all those bullets from the last two years in leaving Teen Mom,” Abraham said.

Minshew has not taken the offer from CamSoda and is instead focusing on keeping the Jaguars in contention for a potential playoff spot. In his seven appearances, six starts, the youngster from WSU has helped his team achieve a 3-4 record while throwing for 1,697 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. Although he has fumbled eight times while losing four.

Despite some struggles, Minshew has fully captured the hearts of Duval County, giving birth to “Minshew Mania.” Fans are dressing up like the QB that resembles Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite while the Jaguars are handing out thousands of fake mustaches. Some lucky fans that wore jean shorts “jorts” were also given Minshew jerseys.

At this point in his young career, it’s very likely that Minshew will be relegated to the backup role once starter Nick Foles is fully healthy, but that doesn’t mean that Minshew Mania will be over. He will continue to draw attention, whether or not he is on the field.

As Abraham can attest, it will be better in the long run if Minshew keeps his clothes on while doing so.

(Photo Credit: Don Juan Moore/Getty)