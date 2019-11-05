Jaguars Name Nick Foles as Starting QB, End ‘Minshew Mania’

Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone named Nick Foles as the starting quarterback and sent backup Gardner Minshew back to the bench. This means that the Super Bowl-winning QB in Foles will be back under center for the first time since suffering a broken clavicle in week one. For the fans, this also brings an end to “Minshew Mania,” which has been running rampant in Duval County.

“Made a decision about the quarterbacks,” Marrone told reporters on Tuesday, “and Nick will be our starting quarterback going forward.”

The Jaguars head coach originally said that he would take at least 48 hours to think about this decision while enjoying the bye week and that he would inform the quarterbacks next Sunday. However, the decision did not take Marrone much time considering that he has already chosen his QB for the remaining seven games in 2019.

Doug Marrone just announced that Nick Foles will be the Jaguars starting QB @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/bB1Hr1DFCh — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) November 5, 2019

When Foles suffered his injury against the Chiefs in week 1, there were concerns in Florida about the ability of the Jaguars to remain competitive in the wide-open AFC South. After all, the backup QB was a sixth-round rookie out of Washington State who was known for his facial hair and working out in nothing but a jockstrap.

Despite these concerns, Minshew stepped into the starting role and led the Jaguars to victories against the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos. However, he was unable to reign victorious against the Houston Texans (two games), the New Orleans Saints, or the Carolina Panthers.

Still, the rookie with jean shorts went 4-4 as a starter while completing 61.2 percent of his throws for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Although Minshew did fumble 11 times, losing seven to his opponents.

With his strong play, as well as his signature look, Minshew energized the fanbase and created a movement in Florida. The stands at TIAA Bank Field were filled with fake mustaches and headbands. The team even gave away Minshew jerseys to those that were willing to wear jean shorts.

Minshew Mania brought about some initial doubts that the former Philadelphia Eagles QB in Foles would retake his starting job following the bye in week 10, but the decision was made by the Houston Texans defense in London. Sunday, Minshew threw two interceptions and fumbled twice on the game’s four final possessions, ending any hopes of a comeback.

The exciting plays gave Marrone confidence in the future of the Jaguars, but some of the mistakes made it easy for him to re-insert Foles into the starting lineup. For now, the rookie from Washington State will head back to the bench, but he will have plenty of opportunities to shine in the future.

(Photo Credit: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire/Getty)