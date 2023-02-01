Bobby Beathard, Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Executive, Dead at 86

Bobby Beathard, a former NFL executive who won four Super Bowls in his career, died on Monday, according to The Washington Post (per ESPN). He was 86 years old. Beathard's son Casey told The Washington Post said his father's cause of death was complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Beathard is known for his time with Washington, serving as the team's general manager from 1978-1988. During his time with the team, Beathard crafted the rosters that led to Washington winning Super Bowls XVII and XXII. Beathard drafted legendary players such as Art Monk, Warren, Russ Grimm and several other players that were still on the team when Washington won Super Bowl XXVl during the 1991 season. Beathard is a member of Washington Commanders 90 Greatest and the team's Ring of Fame.

In more than 40 years in pro football, all Bobby Beathard's teams did was win.



A four-time Super Bowl Champion, Beathard earned two rings each with both Miami and Washington, as well as helping lift San Diego and Kansas City teams to Super Bowl appearances. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/63suIdtnJU — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2023

"The Washington Commanders mourn the passing of the great Bobby Beathard," the Commanders said in a statement. "Bobby was a man of extraordinary class and integrity and was the architect behind the greatest teams in this organization's history. He cared deeply about everyone he worked with and always put the team first. Bobby is rightfully enshrined in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Washington Ring of Fame and will go down as one of the greatest executives in NFL history. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Christine, children Kurt, Casey, Jeff and Jaime along with the entire Beathard family. Bobby's impact on our franchise and community will never be forgotten."

Before joining Washington, Beathard was director of player personnel for the Miami Dolphins (1972-1977) and helped the team win two Super Bowls. In 1990, Beathard became the general manager of the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers), and the team finished with an 11-5 record and won the division in 1992. Two years later, the Chargers had another 11-5 season and appeared in its first and only Super Bowl.

Beathard began his NFL career in 1963 when he was a scout for the Kansas City Chiefs. He left the team after the 1963 season but came back in 1966 and was with the franchise for another season. He then joined the Atlanta Falcons in 1968 as a scout. Beathard retired after the 2000 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.