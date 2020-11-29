Jacksonville Jaguars Fire GM Dave Caldwell, Prompting Surprised Comments on Social Media

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 27-25 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, falling to a 1-10 record and remaining in contention for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Hours later, owner Shad Khan parted ways with a key decision-maker. He fired general manager Dave Caldwell.

"I've met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager," Khan said in a statement. "Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects. Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021."

When fans and analysts heard the news of the firing, they reacted with several questions and comments. Some said that head coach Doug Marrone would be next while others commented about the ongoing struggles in Duval County. Others said that firing Caldwell was only the first step. These fans called for the team to part ways with the entire coaching staff next.