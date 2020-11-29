Jacksonville Jaguars Fire GM Dave Caldwell, Prompting Surprised Comments on Social Media
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 27-25 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, falling to a 1-10 record and remaining in contention for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Hours later, owner Shad Khan parted ways with a key decision-maker. He fired general manager Dave Caldwell.
"I've met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager," Khan said in a statement. "Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects. Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021."
When fans and analysts heard the news of the firing, they reacted with several questions and comments. Some said that head coach Doug Marrone would be next while others commented about the ongoing struggles in Duval County. Others said that firing Caldwell was only the first step. These fans called for the team to part ways with the entire coaching staff next.
Thank God NOW FIRE THE HEAD COACH AND DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR. @Jaguars https://t.co/tKUNPdkwCf— Lemon pepper wings and a freeze cup (@ArthurAnthony4) November 29, 2020
A new regime is on the way. Shad heard us and is delivering. #Jaguars— Terrence Hayes (@TerrenceLHayes) November 29, 2020
With the Jaguars firing Caldwell, that’s now four teams who have fired their general manager by just after the midway point of the regular season. No excuse to not have at least one Black GM hired among those teams. Can’t make the game cause that there wasn’t enough time— T M (@reshmanuel) November 29, 2020
I’m not about to cry for a man who’s made a good living over the past seven years losing his job, but I’m not gonna crow over it either. Thanks for the efforts Dave and good luck for the future @JaguarsPr @jaguars #DUUUVAL— UnionJaxJoe (@UnionJaxJoe) November 29, 2020
November 29, 2020
Downsides: being in Jacksonville but mostly likely moving to London— Gresh's Bad Cliches (@GreshsBadCliche) November 29, 2020
... still have the same owners, have you seen what they do at AEW?— JuniBug33 (@JuniBug33) November 29, 2020
Are we going to have a new GM picking this franchise’s next QB? #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/sO4jMRZhAe— Matthew (@RealMBB) November 29, 2020
Why am I still a Jaguars fan. Why do I hate myself.— Urban (@Urban_struggle) November 29, 2020
Hey, Doug Marrone: pic.twitter.com/EF0CRzcFtU— Brian Giaquinto (@BrianGiaquinto) November 29, 2020
Next on, Doug Marrone. https://t.co/hFTTgoVHTU— McH (@_the_real_McH_) November 29, 2020
Marrone should have been fired right after he went for 2 with a 2 point lead. With that lousy offense. Might have cost them the game— Stan Savran (@StanLoveTheShow) November 29, 2020
Why keep Marrone around? That’s like the #Jets keeping Adam Gase around despite having no genuine reason to. Given how both teams have former head coaches on the staff, there’s no reason to just keep them. Just fire them, and let an assistant run the show as interim head coach.— Sheraz Khan (@GovSherazKhan) November 29, 2020