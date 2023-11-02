Israel Barona, Olympic Surfing Hopeful, Dead at 34

Israel Barona, an Olympic hopeful and surfing star from Ecuador, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 34 years old. Barona died after suffering a medical emergency in his hotel room in Central America this week.

The National Civic Police was the first to announce the news of Barona's death on Tuesday, sharing a statement that said, "We report the death of Ecuadorian surfer Joshua Israel Barona, who suffered seizures while he was in a hotel in El Zonte, La Libertad. He was taken to a hospital, however, he was already deceased." PNC also added that "Homicide is ruled out."

A professional surfing star Israel Barona, 34, who hoped to compete in the Summer Olympics was found dead in his hotel room. "The National Civil Police reported the death of Barona on Tues, suffered seizures in his hotel in El Zonte, La Libertad," TMZ Sports wrote.😢 pic.twitter.com/DF7LI5Nxiz — Sumner (@renmusb1) November 2, 2023

The Ecuadorian Olympic Committee also confirmed Barona's death. "Olympic Games extend their heartfelt condolences to the Barona Matute family, in the face of the death of the great athlete of the [Team Ecuador] Surf, Israel Barona Matute," the translated statement read. "Rest in peace champion..."

Barona began surfing at the age of 10 and competed at the national level five years later. During his career, Barona won several national competitions, represented Ecuador at the World Surfing Games and Bolivarian Games, and took part in events on the Men's Qualifying Series of the World Surf League.

"We deeply regret the loss of Israel. His memories and his legacy will live on in our hearts," the Monttanita Surf Club said in a statement. "In this time of deep sorrow, we would like to express our deepest condolences and support. May you find strength and comfort in the love and memories shared with Israel. We're here for whatever you need."

Barona's sister, Dominic Barona, is a surfer and 2020 Olympian. On Wednesday, Dominic, 32, posted a tribute to her late brother in an Instagram story. "I love you cute Nanito. My love, my everything, you are my light forever," she wrote with a photo of the two smiling on a beach, per PEOPLE.