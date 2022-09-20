Isiah Jones, Boxer, Dies at 28 After Alleged Altercation With Relative

Isiah Jones, a boxer based out of Detroit, died on Monday evening during a dispute with a family member, his trainer Roshawn Jones told The Ring. He was 28 years old. Isiah Jones was shot and killed by a relative in the Detroit area, according to the Detroit Police Department. No arrested have been made at this time, according to TMZ Sports.

Jones had a pro boxing record of 9-7 with three knockouts. He also had an amateur record of 52-2 and won the 2016 National Golden Gloves. He turned pro in 2018 and won his first eight bouts with the help of Roshawn Jones and Kenneth Ross. He then lost his next seven of eight fights after leaving the camp. His last match was in July which was a loss to Andrew Murphy. Isiah Jones competed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as part of Top Rank's pandemic-era boxing cards on ESPN. He also competed on the Canela Alvarez-Callum Smith undercard.

"Him not turning down fights, every fight that he took, the odds were stacked against him. He had enough heart and courage to take them. He could have taken the easier route and just padded his record," Roshawn Jones told The Ring. Roshawn Jones wanted Isiah Jones to move to Toledo, Ohio and train there because he was worried about his living in Detroit. "When you're living in poverty there is more frustration, more stressful energy. When you're poor it's easier to get mad," said Roshawn Jones.

On Tuesday morning, Roshawn went to Instagram to share the news of the death of Isiah. In the post, Roshawn said "Isaiah Jones (9-7-0) is a Pro Boxer out of Detroit, Michigan, a fellow member of Soul City Boxing and Wrestling Gym, our last fight was against Roy jones jr Promotion Team! Isaiah, Lost his life yesterday in a tragic event! Please keep his family in your prayers to help them get through these rough times!"