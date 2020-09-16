IndyCar Announces Nashville Race, and Fans Are Fired Up
Wednesday afternoon, IndyCar officials confirmed a long-reported rumor. The popular open-top racing series is heading to Nashville for a street circuit in August 2021. This new event is the first addition to the series since Roger Penske purchased IndyCar, and it will serve as a marquee event for residents of Music City.
When fans heard the news, they reacted with considerable excitement. Many proclaimed that they have already booked their hotel rooms for race weekend and are planning to make the trip — although they said that the pandemic would have to end first. Others said that they think the design of the track is phenomenal due to the long straightaway over the bridge. These fans anticipated very fast lap times and said that the drivers would "be flying" back to the stadium.
Would be super cool if this was a night race. Just looked up the bridge and it looks savage lit up.— Kenny Hostetler (@wussycore) September 16, 2020
prevnext
Well, it's in August so... Maybe getting ready for pre-season— Robby Post (@InvisibleTeeth) September 16, 2020
I can not wait for this. Is it 2021 yet???— AJ Whittle🇺🇸 (@_AJWhittle_) September 16, 2020
prevnext
Thank you for bringing open wheel racing to Nashville. We have already booked our motel room. Can’t wait.— Gary Allbaugh (@mcweld) September 16, 2020
The roadcourse aerokit doesn't look bad with the superspeedway wheel ramps.— Andy_Conda (@Andy___Conda) September 16, 2020
prevnext
We will be flying in from Phoenix, AZ for this. Very exciting. Nice work!!— Mike Kreidel (@mikekreidel) September 16, 2020
Indycars heading in both directions past each other on that bridge should make for some spectacular visuals.— The Plural of Moose is Moose (@ehershberger) September 16, 2020
prevnext
Hope its held at night, that'll look sick, though probly not— 🦊FoxiFyer🦊 (@FoxiFyer) September 16, 2020
That section will essentially be the same as F1 was planning for the Vietman GP.— Rob Dutzar (@Rob_Dutzar) September 16, 2020
prevnext
It’s the Big Dipper of race tracks.— Mike (@HopHead) September 16, 2020
Interesting destination if the COVID leaves us alone— Phil Vanler (@philvanler) September 16, 2020
prevnext
Looks like they will be flying coming over the bridge back towards the stadium.— Jeremy (@jeremyg1213) September 16, 2020
Seems about right. pic.twitter.com/bSZjSNMVgi— 2Dskillz (@2Dskillz) September 16, 2020
prev
Y’all realize they gonna be going over a RIVER?— Mike Shabareck (@El_Shabs) September 16, 2020