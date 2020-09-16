IndyCar Announces Nashville Race, and Fans Are Fired Up

Wednesday afternoon, IndyCar officials confirmed a long-reported rumor. The popular open-top racing series is heading to Nashville for a street circuit in August 2021. This new event is the first addition to the series since Roger Penske purchased IndyCar, and it will serve as a marquee event for residents of Music City.

When fans heard the news, they reacted with considerable excitement. Many proclaimed that they have already booked their hotel rooms for race weekend and are planning to make the trip — although they said that the pandemic would have to end first. Others said that they think the design of the track is phenomenal due to the long straightaway over the bridge. These fans anticipated very fast lap times and said that the drivers would "be flying" back to the stadium.