Inauguration 2021: Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller Celebrates Madam Vice President Kamala Harris

Sarah Fuller was one of the many notable figures who took part in the Inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Vanderbilt placekicker introduced Harris during the Celebrating America Inauguration celebration on Wednesday night. Fuller was not at the event live as she recorded a message from Vanderbilt's football stadium.

"I faced a lot of challenges as a goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt University women's soccer team and as a kicker on the football team," Fuller said in the video. "But seeing other women break barriers and be the best at what they do gave me the strength to succeed. And that's why it is such an honor to introduce a true groundbreaker — and after 232 years of waiting — being able to say these words: Our nation's first woman vice president, Vice President Kamala Harris."

Every day, women in this country are breaking new ground. We can't wait to see who's next to come through the doors opened by women like @SarahFuller and @KamalaHarris.#Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/hjyE8oKIdp — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

Fuller and Harris are similar in terms of making history. Harris is the first female vice president, this highest-ranking female elected official in U.S. history, the first Asian American vice president and the first African American vice president. Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game, kicking in two extra points in her second game of the 2020 season. She also played soccer at Vanderbilt and is transferring to North Texas to continue her soccer career as a graduate transfer.

In December, Fuller announced she will not continue to play football. "It looks like my time as a football player has come to an end," Fuller said. "I would like to thank personally the entire Vanderbilt football team, coaches and support staff for this amazing opportunity to be a part of this program. I was accepted as an athlete and a true member of this team. This is an experience that I will never forget and will cherish forever."

Fuller made her college football debut on Nov. 28. She was asked to join the team as they were short on players due to COVID-19. Fuller kicked two extra points in the team's final game of the year against Tennessee.