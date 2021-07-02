Los Angeles Dodgers Visit Joe Biden, White House to Celebrate World Series Win

✖

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of the 2021 season but took time on Friday to celebrate the 2020 World Series win with the President of the United States. President Joe Biden welcomed the Dodgers to the White House on Friday, and they are the first team to be honored at the White House since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think what we discovered is that we need sports more than we ever realized," Biden said, per the Associated Press. Biden also noted that the Dodgers are "a lot more than a baseball club; they are a pillar of American culture." More than 50 members of the team attended the event which was located in the East Room and were joined by other political figures such as Vice President Kamala Harris, House Republican League Kevin McCarthy and Eric Garcetti who is the mayor of Los Angeles.

When do @VP and I start, @Dodgers? Always great to host World Series champs at the White House. pic.twitter.com/YIZ5roS5ca — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2021

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw presented Biden with a jersey that had the president's name a number on the back. Biden joked about holding up the jersey in front of First Lady Jill Biden who is a Philadelphia Phillies fan.

"My wife is a Philly girl from her belt buckle to her shoe soles, and if I root for anyone but the [Philadelphia] Phillies, I'll be sleeping in the Lincoln Bedroom alone," Biden said. The Dodgers won the championship in a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of coming up short, they were able to break through and win their first World Series since 1988.

Joe Kelly wearing the mariachi jacket into The White House is legendary. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/m2oa8gidL1 — Serena (@itsfedex) July 2, 2021

"Last season was a special one for us, but it was also a challenging one for our country and our hope was that we were able to provide just a little bit of joy and comfort and relief to our fans that were going through some tough times," Kershaw said. It's possible the Dodgers could be back at the White House next year. As of Friday, Los Angeles has a 50-31 record and just half a game out of first place in the NL West.