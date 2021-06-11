'The View': Meghan McCain Sparks Backlash After Calling Kamala Harris a 'Moron'

The View panelist Meghan McCain has sparked backlash after calling Vice President Kamala Harris a "moron" during a recent episode of the daytime talk show. McCain's comment came when she referenced a recent NBC News interview with Harris. "I thought she sounded like a moron when she was talking to Lester Holt,” McCain said, speaking on how she feels Harris handled questions about immigration issues and the U.S.'s relationship with Mexico.

McCain added, "Her nervous laugh is making me nervous that she doesn’t know what she’s doing." The co-host had been directing her comments mostly toward republican Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, who was a guest on the episode, as she was seeking Ernst's perspective. "Vice President Harris was in Guatemala this week telling people seeking asylum in the U.S. not to come. Warning that they will be sent back," McCain said. "She is also taking heat for not visiting our own border yet, saying she’ll go at some point." Her "moron" comment, specifically, has enraged The View watchers, and many are taking to social media to criticize her. Scroll down to see what they are saying.