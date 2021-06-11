'The View': Meghan McCain Sparks Backlash After Calling Kamala Harris a 'Moron'
The View panelist Meghan McCain has sparked backlash after calling Vice President Kamala Harris a "moron" during a recent episode of the daytime talk show. McCain's comment came when she referenced a recent NBC News interview with Harris. "I thought she sounded like a moron when she was talking to Lester Holt,” McCain said, speaking on how she feels Harris handled questions about immigration issues and the U.S.'s relationship with Mexico.
McCain added, "Her nervous laugh is making me nervous that she doesn’t know what she’s doing." The co-host had been directing her comments mostly toward republican Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, who was a guest on the episode, as she was seeking Ernst's perspective. "Vice President Harris was in Guatemala this week telling people seeking asylum in the U.S. not to come. Warning that they will be sent back," McCain said. "She is also taking heat for not visiting our own border yet, saying she’ll go at some point." Her "moron" comment, specifically, has enraged The View watchers, and many are taking to social media to criticize her. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
How disrespectful is @MeghanMcCain talking about out our Vice President @VP @KamalaHarris A moron?!? I think she got her mixed up with herself!! She is the moron, everything she says is stupid and doesn’t make sense, she’s an embarrassment get her @WhoopiGoldberg #TheView pic.twitter.com/MC9EZ7vhNc— Ժҽղíտҽ ɾҽղҽҽ (@deniserenee24) June 11, 2021
"I’m saying this again Meghan McCain called our vice president Kamala Harris a moron! The View needs to make her apologize this isn’t Fox News," one angry American tweeted.prevnext
Meghan McCain saying Kamala Harris sounded like a moron mean she walking around with 26 different shades of blonde hair in her head on National tv . It’s the audacity for me . #TheView #Girlgotohell pic.twitter.com/L5BNQ5nitO— MUA-pmpcosmetics (@makeugorgeous) June 11, 2021
"So Princess Meghan just called [Kamala Harris] a moron? And yes saying that she sounded like a moron is calling her a moron," someone else commented. Time for [Meghan McCain] to apologize to VP Harris and the viewers of [The View]."prevnext
@MeghanMcCain, your only asset is being your father's daughter. Kamala Harris has built up her resume despite having to overcome an elitist & privileged population of constituents. She sincerely made her name, while you simply inherited yours. A MORON couldn't do that! #TheView pic.twitter.com/A2r4ewHF33— Cori Simone (@CoriSimone27) June 11, 2021
"Meghan McCain Really? You think you have the right and privilege to say the VP Kamala Harris sounded like a moron," another user wrote. "Have you listened to yourself on The View?"prevnext
Meghan McCain called Kamala Harris a moron? #TheView— enrich12 (@enrich1212) June 11, 2021
Seems to me that Meghan acts like a petulant, spoiled child, unable to accept criticism.
I'll take Kamala any day.
*btw, this hairdo is kook. pic.twitter.com/LLVpqLIW5K
"Today you said she sounded like a moron," a user tweeted to McCain. "Perhaps you should listen to [Sen. Ernst] and be polite. You can say what you mean without being mean and show some respect for the first female [Vice President]. Show respect for the office. Your father would have."prevnext
@TheView @WhoopiGoldberg @JoyVBehar @sunny @sarahaines @MeghanMcCain ••• For Meghan McCain to call @VP #VicePresidentKamalaHarris a #MORON is very disrespectful to a seated #VicePresident...SMH!— Elaine Barber (@Lainey_Classy) June 11, 2021
"It was offensive for you to call [Harris] a moron," somebody else offered. "This is why people criticize you because you do nothing but name call. Give respect and you will get respect."prevnext
I know you didn’t say @KamalaHarris sounded like a moron today on @TheView & again #TheView will let you get away with that? You say the most ignorant & hostile shit every time you are on #TheView #abc you need to apologize for that ignorant ass statement! pic.twitter.com/G5CYh5wqW7— Pam Nikki Baker (@nikkipam) June 11, 2021
"Calling [Harris] a moron is childish. Numerous times you’ve spoken about how hurt you were when Trump continually called your father a loser," a View fan wrote in a tweet. "Tell me how do you think VP Harris’s family feels? You are no better [than] Trump when you resort to name calling. Grow up!"prevnext
OK @MeghanMcCain has got to go.
She actually said that @VP sounded like a moron because of her laugh. TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.
So glad @JoyVBehar got her back!#TheView— Vaccinated & Still Wearing a Mask, VOTE (@WeCan2017) June 11, 2021
A final Twitter user wrote to McCain, "You don't have to respect the person or their policies, but considering your pronouncements of how much you supposedly love our country yesterday, respect the office enough not to say OUR [Vice President] sounded like a 'moron.' Despicable."prev