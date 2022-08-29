Jason Jenkins, Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President, Dead at 47

Jason Jenkins, the senior vice president of communications for the Miami Dolphins, died unexpectedly Saturday, the team announced. He was 47 years old. Jenkins has been with the Dolphins for nearly 14 years after spending time with the San Fransico 49ers. According to the Associated Press, the Dolphins announced his death during their preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The cause of death was not revealed.

"Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people," Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. "Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children."

Jason Jenkins’ commitment to building community was immeasurable. From day one he’s been a true champion in our mission. As Chairman of the Board for DCC XII, he inspired hope and energized all those around him to achieve record-breaking levels. pic.twitter.com/alfBVg7qCX — Dolphins Challenge Cancer (@TackleCancer) August 29, 2022

Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009 after spending seven seasons with the 49ers. He also worked at Texas Southern, Lehigh and his alma mater Texas Tech. Jenkins was responsible for multiple community outreach programs for the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Grand Prix. He also served as the board chair of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer — the largest fundraiser in the NFL, which has raised over $53 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Following the Dolphins game, head coach Mike McDaniel shared his reaction to the news of Jenkins' death. "Yeah, we're just going through the process in grieving with the team. I just told them about it," he said, per the Dolphins' official website. "Right now football pales in comparison to what all the people that were really affected. The list is long from Jason and his walk of life and his wife, Elizabeth, and his children, Liya, Aiden, and Sloane. I haven't been here that long, but his investment into the team and the community, it didn't take long to see the great work he did. I mean, I didn't see a day that — there wasn't a time — there wasn't a day that passed that I saw him that he just didn't light up the room." Jenkins was also a board member of several organizations in South Florida, including Anti-Defamation League Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow and YWCA Miami.