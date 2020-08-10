Hunter Pence Piled on After Ruining Johnny Cueto's No-Hitter by Losing Fly Ball

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto was en route to a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, but an ill-timed miscue ruined the performance. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and then threw a pitch to lead-off man Enrique Hernandez, who sent a fly ball into left field. Outfielder Hunter Pence appeared to have the easy out, but he lost the ball in the lights. Hernandez made his way to third base, and the Dodgers proceeded to score four runs.

While the Giants still secured a narrow 5-4 victory on Saturday night, the fans expressed their dissatisfaction. They tweeted about Pence and called for him to ride the pine the remainder of the season. There were certainly some fans that didn't want to blame Pence for a minor error, but they were in the majority. The vocal Twitter users did not relent while calling out the veteran player.