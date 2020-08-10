Hunter Pence Piled on After Ruining Johnny Cueto's No-Hitter by Losing Fly Ball
San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto was en route to a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, but an ill-timed miscue ruined the performance. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and then threw a pitch to lead-off man Enrique Hernandez, who sent a fly ball into left field. Outfielder Hunter Pence appeared to have the easy out, but he lost the ball in the lights. Hernandez made his way to third base, and the Dodgers proceeded to score four runs.
While the Giants still secured a narrow 5-4 victory on Saturday night, the fans expressed their dissatisfaction. They tweeted about Pence and called for him to ride the pine the remainder of the season. There were certainly some fans that didn't want to blame Pence for a minor error, but they were in the majority. The vocal Twitter users did not relent while calling out the veteran player.
The much, much bigger issue was the rhythm it broke...this whole inning went south. I have always loved Pence, but it’s about time....— Matthew SF (@matthewsf27) August 9, 2020
prevnext
Yet outfielders catch them every single night. Weird.— C-Dub (@soulrider29er) August 9, 2020
Because he made a really awesome speech in 2014.— C-Dub (@soulrider29er) August 9, 2020
prevnext
What Hunter saw... pic.twitter.com/h42x0FI5GI— JRM (@jrm898) August 9, 2020
How is this not an error?— A M Harris (@AMWHMe) August 9, 2020
prevnext
Hunter doesn’t hits (never did) - and now all of the sudden he can’t catch a routine fly ball?
It is time for him to go home.
Hey @hunterpence - and in the process, take Belt with you.— — Elvin Pérez — (@UFCFighter_Fake) August 9, 2020
Not getting any better for Hunter,how long will they stick with him ?— Tanuel (@Steppenwolf2nd) August 9, 2020
prevnext
An almost?— the Baseball Twtrz (@BuckyDornster) August 9, 2020
Uh...so painful to watch. Defense is struggling this year.— Brad Bostick (@BradBostick) August 9, 2020
prevnext
It just got a whole lot worse— Josh Yuen (@joshcal2020) August 9, 2020
What the hell was he doing in left field anyway!???— Jim Rader (@godsuncle) August 9, 2020
prevnext
Lmaooooo what?!😂— Michael Kohls🤙🏻😎 (@mckohls23) August 9, 2020
Don't know who 2 feel worse 4, Cueto or Pence.— Lauren M Parker (@LaurenP22125779) August 9, 2020
prev
Too lazy to look, has Pence registered a hit this year yet? Last I checked it was 0-20 something— Alan Ung⁷ (@yoitsalan) August 9, 2020