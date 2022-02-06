Bill Murray Goes ‘No-Look’ With His Best ‘Caddyshack’ Shot at Pebble Beach

Bill Murray showed off some of his golfing skills, putting Chevy Chase’s Caddyshack character to shame with a real Cinderella moment. During Saturday’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament, Murray stepped up for a putt and decided to have a little fun.

Staring off into the distance, miming a search for his ball, Murray quickly hits the ball behind him without looking. Not too shabby, even if it is a repeat performance from 2020.

https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1490084195875667969?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The 2022 golf shot is far more viral than his previous attempt, maybe due to the bad news controlling the moment, the continuing pandemic and perhaps just because it’s pretty cool.

Murray is a repeat player in the pro-am tourney each year, competing in 2022 alongside other celebrities like Don Cheadle, Mia Hamm and Dodgers fielder Mookie Betts. He has long been a vocal fan of golf, caddying during his teen years, launching a clothing line called William Murray Golf, and playing when the time allows.

The 71-year-old recently reprised his role as Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters Afterlife and appeared in Wed Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch. And while he is in the twilight of his career, he’s still got quite the resume to support his status as beloved.

We’ve also gotten less and less reports of random Bill Murray encounters out in the world, which was annoying, sure, but also had that comfort of normalcy. Two years of dealing with a pandemic and barely attending gatherings have created a drought. But this return in the public forum, very refreshing.

The true Space Jam 2 should’ve been a Bill Murray golf comedy sequel where he needs to keep his team under par while taking on a team of space flunkies with stolen golf talent. Sure, you might wonder where Tiger Woods is in the film, but Murray is the fitting and funnier replacement.