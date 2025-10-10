Hulk Hogan’s Family Considering Legal Action in Wake of WWE Icon’s Death

Hulk Hogan’s family believe his death may have been a result of medical malpractice, and they are considering legal action. The wrestling legend died at the age of 71 in Clearwater, Florida in July as a result of a reported heart attack.

The New York Post reports the potential lawsuit may be against doctors who treated the late WWE legend before his unexpected death. Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, and son, Nick Bollea, filed a petition to extend the statute of limitations by 90 days for an investigation into medical malpractice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The investigation is into Morton Plant Hospital, where Hogan was pronounced dead on July 24, and at Tampa General Hospital. Hogan’s death is listed as natural.

Per medical records, Hulk suffered from an irregular heartbeat and a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a cancer that affects white blood cells. His wife however is looking into a malpractice suit linked to a reported botched neck operation he had in May. She told TMZ that Hogan’s phrenic nerve — the area of the body that “controls your diaphragm and is essential to your ability to breathe” — had been “compromised” during a procedure.

“We are investigating for possible malpractice. If you have shortness of breath for a long time, that makes you very sick,” Sky Daily told the Daily Mail. “It’s not something that’s an alarming (sudden) cause of death. It’s something that wears on you, makes you weak.” At the time of Hogan’s death, the Clearwater Police Department confirmed that the “unique nature of this case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from a variety of providers, and our detectives continue to do that.”

Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, has been open about her suspicions about the circumstances and has questions regarding the lack of an autopsy, and his cremation which she says should have been reviewed. She also seeks body camera footage that she believes could change the official narrative of her father’s death.