Houston Texans Rookie John Metchie III Shares Leukemia Diagnosis to Outpouring of Love From Football Community

The football community is surrounding John Metchie III with support after the Houston Texans rookie revealed his leukemia diagnosis. Metchie, who was a second-round pick for the Texans earlier this spring at the 2022 NFL Draft, announced Sunday that he will likely miss the 2022 season as he seeks treatment for Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL).

Amid news of his diagnosis, which Metchie shared via a statement shared to the Houston Texans' social media channels, many have reached out to offer their support, with Houston Chronicle sports reporter Jonathan Alexander tweeting, "hate to hear when anyone is diagnosed with cancer, especially someone so young." Somebody else commented, "Colts fan here. Even though we are rivals there is no hate strong enough to see a player go through any pain or suffering. Rest up. Can't wait to see you on the field when you're healthy again." A third person said that although they were "not even a Texans fan...as a sports fan and a human life fan, I'm wishing you a wonderful and speedy recovery!"

We’re all behind you, 88 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tHjqRtG1Q8 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 25, 2022

News of Metchie's diagnosis also had several people reaching out to share stories of their own battles with cancer. One football fan tweeted that they were diagnosed with APL in 2011 "and was told I would not live the year. I'm still alive and running marathons. Will pray for John." That person added, "Please reach out if you need to. Blessings from [Canada]." Another person commented, "25 years ago yesterday I was diagnosed with leukemia. You're young, you're healthy, and you have access to wonderful hematologists at MD Anderson in Houston. You will crush it."

"John has overcome every obstacle placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against leukemia," Alabama football coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "It's a blessing that he's in a city known for great medical care, and with an organization in the Houston Texans who will be with him throughout this journey. Our thoughts and prayers will be with him throughout this battle."

In his Sunday announcement, Metchie revealed that he was recently diagnosed with for Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, "the most curable form of Leukemia." Metchie went on to share that he is "currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time." He went on to share that "as a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season," adding that his "main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God Bless."

Metchie played three seasons at the University of Alabama, having 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season before he tore his ACL in the SEC championship game in December, according to ESPN. Per CBS Sports, Metchie was a second-round pick of the Texans earlier this spring at the 2022 NFL Draft.