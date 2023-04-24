Horse Jockey Dean Holland Dies After Fall During Race

Dean Holland, a horse jockey from Australia, died after falling during a race in regional Victoria state on Monday, according to Racing Victoria. He was 34 years old. Holland was one of two jockeys dislodged from their horses during the race at Donald Racecourse. He was traded by paramedics and died at the scene. The other jockey, Alana Kelly, was cleared of serious injury, and both horses were unharmed.

"It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away," Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said in a statement. "Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who ... was highly respected by his peers. Dean's passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally."

We will not be presenting our regular edition of #AfterTheLast tonight following the tragic passing of Dean Holland.



Vale Dean 💕@NigelCarmody pic.twitter.com/3PVSUzgWkL — Racing.com (@Racing) April 24, 2023

Victorian Jockeys Association (VJA) Chief Executive, Matt Hyland, said: "The VJA and our members are incredibly saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend Dean Holland and extend our heartfelt condolences to his partner Lucy, his four children and his wider family. Dean was a much-loved member of the riding group here in Victoria and when he traveled interstate, and his fellow riders will all be shattered at the shock news of his passing as we at the VJA are.

"Together with Racing Victoria, the Jockey Assistance Program will be wrapping its arms around the riding group and will be working to support Lucy and the Holland family both now and importantly into the future." This news comes after Holland won a Group 1 race last month on a horse called In Secret in the Newmarket Handicap over 1,2000 meters and the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. Holland began racing in 2005 and earned his first win in January 2006. In his career, Holland earned 1,080 career wins and over $32 million in prize money.

Many people and organizations on social media paid tribute to Holland. "The whole McEvoy Mitchell Racing team are sending our love and thoughts to Dean's family. Lucy, their 4 kids, Darren and Belinda," McEvoy Mitchell Racing wrote. "Dean was a huge part of the McEvoy Mitchell Racing team and always bought a smile to everyone's face at work."

Jockey Craig Williams wrote: "We were saddened to hear the news of the passing of Dean Holland. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Dean's family and friends during this difficult time. He was a respected jockey and a loving father. May he rest in peace."