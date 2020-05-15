Hope Solo 'Shocked and Heartbroken' After Pet Dog Critically Wounded in 'Heinous' Shooting

✖

Hope Solo is very angry about what happened to one of her family members. On Thursday afternoon, the former soccer star went to Instagram to announce that her dog, Conan, was shot earlier in the week and is currently in critical condition. Solo shared a picture of her, husband Jerramy Stevens, Conan and their four other dogs.

"Our magnificent dog Conan is in critical condition after being shot last night," Solo wrote in the Instagram post. It's hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices." Solo went on to say that they will need to get Conan a new front leg and wanted more information about it if possible.

The news of Conan comes on the heels of Solo and Stevens welcoming two children into the world. On March 4, Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens were born, but Solo announced the news on April 23. "What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see, we've been incredibly busy," Solo said in a video shared by the athletic company Uninterrupted. "Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4th. It has been incredibly stressful times for us, we've been out in public more than we wanted to be but we would like to thank all of the incredible nurses and the doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in the NICU, and we'd also like to thank all of the health care workers who've been on the front lines fighting this pandemic day in and day out."

Solo was a goalkeeper for the United States Women's Soccer team from 2000-2016. During her time with the team, Solo won a World Cup and two Olympic gold medals. Along with her time on the national team, Solo spent time with different professional soccer clubs in the country including the Seattle Reign, Seattle Sounders Women and the Atlanta Beat. Solo played college soccer at the University of Washington where she was named PAC-10 Player of the Year as a sophomore.