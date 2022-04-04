Hope Solo Speaks out on Her Parenting After Child Abuse, DWI Charges

Former United States women’s soccer star Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina for driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse as her children were in the car at the time. Solo, who was found allegedly passed out for more than an hour behind the wheel of a car in Winston-Salem, gave an update on her children and her situation on an Instagram story.

“Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present every day giving them the best life possible,” Solo said, per the New York Post. Solo didn’t go into detail about the arrested but said she will “in due time.” She also stated “In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property. “Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

The responding officer smelled alcohol, and the warrant said that Solo refused a field sobriety test but her blood was drawn. “On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” Solo attorney Rich Nichols said in a statement on Friday.

Solo and her husband, former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, share twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Steven. The children were born in March 2020. Solo, 40, last competed in 2016 and had a memorable career with the national team. In her 16 years on the squad, Solo helped the team win two Olympic Gold medals and one World Cup Championship. In 2009, the former goalkeeper was named U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year and won the FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Glove in 2011 and 2015. Solo did have her issues with US Soccer as she was suspended for six months in 2016 which was then followed by the termination of her contract. Solo was suspended for calling the Swedish team “a bunch of cowards.”

“For 17 years, I dedicated my life to the U.S. Women’s National Team and did the job of a pro athlete the only way I knew how — with passion, tenacity, an unrelenting commitment to be the best goalkeeper in the world, not just for my country but to elevate the sport for the next generation of female athletes,” Solo said in a statement, per ESPN. “In those commitments, I have never wavered. And with so much more to give, I am saddened by the Federation’s decision to terminate my contract.