Heisman Trophy Winner for 2021 College Football Season Revealed

The most outstanding player in all of college football has been revealed. On Saturday night at the Lincoln Center in New York, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Memorial Trophy. He is the fourth player from Alabama to win the award and the second consecutive Crimson Tide member to take home the trophy as wide receiver DeVonta Smith won it last year. Running back Mark Ingram became the first Alabama player to win it, which was in 2009. The second Alabama player to win the Heisman is running back Derrick Henry in 2015.

It’s no surprise Young won the Heisman considering he already won the Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation’s most outstanding college football player. Young also won the Davey O’Brien Award which is the National Quarterback Award. In 13 games, Young has thrown for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has led the Crimson Tide to a 12-1 record, SEC Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

“Winning the award? Honestly, never,” Young told reporters on Friday, per 247Sports. “It’s always a dream, of course. The award speaks for itself. You always know about it. It’s always a dream. But ironically, when you’re actually a college student, you’re actually a college football player and it’s actually a possibility, that’s probably when I thought about it the least. To me, it was all about winning and all about doing whatever was best for the team.

“Honestly, I will say that is one of the big reasons why I went to Alabama and one of the big reasons why Alabama was the best choice for me was I knew I would never have to think or worry about individual accolades or individual awards or whatever. All I had to do was what I originally wanted to and always have been doing – just thinking about the team and trying to win. And at a place like Alabama, when you get to play against the best and compete with the best, individual stuff kind of comes on its own. It’s not something you have to focus on.

The other three finalists for the Heisman Trophy were defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, quarterback Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh and quarterback C.J. Stroud from Ohio State. Next up for Young and Alabama is taking on Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on New Year’s Eve.