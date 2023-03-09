Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Replaced After 47 Years

A legendary college basketball coach will not be back with his team next year. Syracuse Orange men's basketball team announced on Wednesday that Jim Boeheim will not return next season after coaching the team for 47 years. Associate head coach Adrian Autry has been named the new head coach.

"There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today," Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement. "Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be 'Forever Orange.'"

Jim Boeheim has been at Syracuse for his entire adult life:



1962-1966: Student

1967-1969: Grad student

1969-1976: Assistant Coach

1976-2023: Head Coach



He's retiring as the longest-tenured coach in D-1 basketball and the only one with 40+ years exclusively at their alma mater. pic.twitter.com/kUmz02WrxO — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 8, 2023

Boeheim, 78, became Syracuse's head coach in 1976 after being an assistant coach for seven years. In his 47 years as a head coach, Boeheim led the Orange to the NCAA Tournament 35 times while reaching the final four in 1987, 1996, 2003, 2013 and 2016. Boeheim won his first and only national championship in 2003, and the team was led by NBA star Carmelo Anthony. He was also a dominant coach in conference play, winning 10 Big East regular season championships and five Big East tournament titles.

"As I've said from day one when I started working here, the university hired me, and it's their choice what they want to do," Boeheim said, per ESPN. "I always have the choice of retirement, but it's their decision as to whether I coach or not. It always has been. ... I've just been lucky to be able to coach this long."

Boeheim was named Naismith College Coach of the Year and AP Coach of the Year in 2010 after leading the Orange to a 30-5 record. He has been named Big East Coach of the Year four times, and his accomplishments had led to him being named to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. He finishes his career with a regular season record of 1,015-440 and an NCAA Tournament record of 42-28.

"I've been very lucky to be able to coach my college team, to play and then be an assistant coach and then a head coach, never having to leave Syracuse," Boeheim said. "It's a great university. The city has embraced our team. I am amazed that we've been able to draw the fans that we've been able to draw over the years.