‘GMA’: Watch Jim Carrey Try to Test Michael Strahan’s Football Skills in Wild Interview

Jim Carrey wanted to see if he can hang with a Pro Football Hall of Famer. While on the ABC News morning show Good Morning America, the Sonic the Hedgehog actor tried to test his football skills with GMA co-host Michael Strahan. Carrey got into a three-point stance as if he was going to hit the former New York Giants star to see if “he’s still got it.” Strahan said, “I don’t” and he also said “I’m afraid” as they were both laughing.”

“How we’re going to make it through this interview, I don’t know,” Strahan said.

The interview officially began after that and it lasted for close to four minutes. Carrey was on GMA to promote Sonic the Hedgehog, which will hit theatres on Valentine’s Day. Throughout the interview, Carry was having fun with the audience and making jokes.

“You’re fun, man,” Strahan said. “I could do this all day long. … This is like getting a private show.”

Strahan may not “have it” now, but he definitely did when he was playing for the Giants. He is one of only four players in Giants history to play 15 seasons for the team. Strahan, 48, was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and he was named to the All-Pro First team four times (1997, 1998, 2001 and 2003).

In 2001, Strahan won the Defensive Player of the Year award after registering 22.5 sacks which is still an NFL single-season record. He led the league in sacks in 2003 with 18.5 which made him the first player in team history NFL in sacks twice. Strahan’s career ended on a very high note as he helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2008. He ended his outstanding career with 141.5 sacks which the most in franchise history and the fifth most in NFL history since the league made sacks an official stat in 1982.

As for Carrey, he’s been making people laugh for a very long time. He got his big break on the variety show In Living Color. He then found success with films such as Ace Ventura Pet Detective. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber. He has won two Golden Globe Awards for his roles in The Truman Show and Man on The Moon.