Gisele Bundchen Has Quick Witty Response to Tom Brady’s Instagram Post

Tom Brady loves proving the doubters wrong, even if one of the doubters is his wife Gisele Bundchen who had a witty response for her husband’s latest post on Instagram. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback recently went to social media to show that he can throw and catch the ball at the same time. Because it is Brady, one would believe he is playing quarterback and wide receiver all at once. Of course, the video was edited to make it look like he’s really doing the impossible, but it’s still cool to watch.

View this post on Instagram Year 20 | 🎥 @ari_fararooy @tb12sports A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 8, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Bundchen responded to the video by admitting she is wrong.

“What!?! He can actually throw and catch at the same time,” she wrote jokingly in the comments section.

All this stems from the New England Patriots loss to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl seven years ago. Bundchen was being heckled by Giants fans and she responded, “My husband can not [expletive] throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

Brady may not be able to throw and catch the ball at the same time, but at 42 years old, he’s still playing at a high level which makes the Patriots one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. Earlier this year, Patriots reporter Mike Reis of ESPN reported that Brady is “as excited as ever” to start his road for a seventh Super Bowl win.

“As is the norm, Patriots quarterbacks and players recovering from injuries are among those who report for training camp earlier than the regular veteran reporting date (July 24),” writes Reiss (via 247Sports). “So that essentially means this is the final weekend for Brady to fill the tank with family/personal time before he begins the grind of his 20th season. That is how Brady has described his approach over the past two offseasons, which he believes allows him to be his best self in attacking all the demands of a football season.

“It worked well for him in 2018, and now with his 42nd birthday approaching Aug. 3, I can already envision his first motivational Instagram post/tweet as he makes his way to Gillette Stadium next week as part of the early reporting group. Those close to him describe him as being as excited as ever.”

Brady is coming off a 2018 season where he led the Patriots over a Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams. He finished the year with 4,355 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.