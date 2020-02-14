Gisele Bundchen Shares Photo and Her and Tom Brady Eating Cake and Fans Are Concerned

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are known for staying in shape and being healthy. However, when Bundchen recently posted a photo of her Brady and their son Benjamin eating cake, fans were a little concerned with the star NFL quarterback. Bundchen took to Instagram to post a photo of the three eating chocolate cake and it was apparently their breakfast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:18am PST

“Breakfast of champions!” Bundchen wrote in the caption. “Seriously Mayassa, we can’t stop eating your cake. Help!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brady replied to the tweet with three face savoring food emojis. What Brady was doing in the photo caused a debate with fans as he’s only seen with a fork in his mouth and not cake.

“You can’t fool us we see the clean fork,” one fan wrote.

“That’s not apart of the [TB12[] program [laugh out loud],” another fan replied.

“We all know you didn’t eat cake just licked the fork,” another fan responded.

The majority of fans believe that Brady did not take one bite of the cake because of his strict diet. But there were a few fans who believe he will leave the New England Patriots and sign with another NFL team.

“You can’t give up on us!!!” one Instagram user responded. “Patriots fans love you Don’t leave Patriots we need you and appreciate everything you have brought to New England!!!”

“Will find you a bakery in Boston that makes Vegan cakes, Avocado cakes, plant based cakes- any kind you like – just please don’t leave us,” another fan added.

Brady is set to become a free agent in March, which means he can sign with any team that is interested in him. The six-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t talked much about his NFL future since the season ended, but he’s keeping his options open as free agency kicks off.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

If the Patriots don’t re-sign him, there will be a number of teams going after him. Along with winning six Super Bowls, Brady has been named NFL MVP three times and he’s the only player to win the Super Bowl MVP award four times.