Giants WR Sterling Shepard and Supermodel Wife Chanel Iman Welcome Baby No. 2

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and his wife, supermodel Chanel Iman are parents once again. On Instagram, Iman shared photos of the couple welcoming their second child to the world. The new baby is a girl and her name is Cassie Snow.

“Our Christmas gift came early,” Iman wrote on Instagram. “Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19.”

Iman shared another Instagram post of Cassie Snow with her other daughter Cali Clay who is 1-year old.

“This is love,” Iman wrote in the second post.

There were a number of fans and fellow models to comment on the posts.

“Nothing but unconditional love in the purest form,” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations mama,” model Hannah Ferguson wrote. “The happiness in your eyes melts my heart. so happy for y’all.”

“Precious,” model Elizabeth Sulcer added. “Sending love to u and your beautiful family.”

The couple’s first daughter was born in August 2018 and it was during a time when the Giants were about to start playing their preseason games. At that time, Shepard talked to the coach about taking paternity leave.

“I talked to coach about it a while ago, and he was like, ‘We’ll see if we can get you a day off or something,’” he said. “I don’t want to be away from the guys, but that type of stuff, you have to be there for that.

“I’m super excited about it. On game days, I see guys … they have their babies down there, and it’s a warm feeling when you see that. I’m looking forward to it… I can’t wait.”

The second baby comes with the Giants having two games remaining in the season. With the team out of playoff contention, Shepard may be able to get as much time as he needs to spend time with Cassie Snow. And based on what Iman told recently Entertainment Tonight, the couple is looking to have more children.

“My husband wants four, but I don’t know. We’ll see what happens,” she said.

Shepard and Iman got married in March 2018. He has been with the Giants since 2016 as he was drafted by the team in the second round of that year. He made an impact his rookie season, catching 65 passes for 683 yards and eight touchdowns and it led to him being named to the All-Rookie Team.