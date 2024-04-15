'Vikings' Star Alexander Ludwig's Wife Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Vikings star Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren Ludwig are about to be reporting for double parenting duty. The couple, who eloped in December 2020, shared the exciting news on March 14 that they are expecting their second baby together.

"Ooooops New baby Ludwig coming June 2024 and we couldn't be more excited," they shared the news in a joint Instagram post. The pregnancy announcement included a photo of the soon-to-be family of four showing Ludwig holding their 10-month-old daughter Leni James as Lauren showed off her growing baby bump and snapped the picture.

The little one on the way will be the second for Ludwig, who starred as Björn Ironside in the History channel series and is also known for playing Cato in the original Hunger Games film, and his wife. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Leni James, one month early in April 2023 after having opened up about experiencing multiple pregnancy losses.

"I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more," Lauren wrote in an emotional May 2022 Instagram post. "Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about...I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It's so common and yet, I feel it's not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it. This will forever be a part of our story."

Lauren again opened up about their pregnancy journey when announcing her pregnancy with Leni James, telling fans, "as a lot of you know it's been a long road for @alexanderludwig and myself. We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other. To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone."

Since growing their family with the addition of Leni, the couple hasn't shied away from documenting their life as parents, with Lauren in October sweetly writing, "I love this little family we have created so much."