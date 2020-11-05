Giants' Logan Ryan Says Team Trainer Helped Save Wife's Life

✖

Logan Ryan, a defensive back for the New York Giants, was very appreciative of a team trainer's advice that potentially saved the life of his wife. Ashley Ryan was in Florida earlier this week to check on the couple's house and vote in the presidential election. At the time, she was feeling intense stomach pain, which led to her having emergency surgery for an ectopic pregnancy after Logan brought it up to a team trainer.

"I talked to one of our trainers about the symptoms. He said, 'No, she needs to go to the [emergency room],'" Logan Ryan said to reporters on Wednesday as reported by ESPN. Ashley Ryan took the advice of assistant trainer Justin Maher. Had she not have done that, things could have gotten a lot worse. "She ended up going to surgery and they ended up saving her and preventing a lot of what could have been done," Ryan added. "That was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 a.m. It could have saved her life or saved a lot of internal bleeding there."

Ryan went on to say that his wife his recovering, and he showed gratitude to Maher and the Giants for their support. "And that is the type of organization we have here. Honestly, I wasn't going to talk about that. My kids are OK. My wife is recovering well. She is OK. This happened all yesterday," Ryan said. "And [coach Joe Judge] said, if you need to fly to Florida, don't worry about football. That's what Joe is as a man and as a coach."

As ESPN mentioned, an ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside a woman's uterus, which can lead to life-threatening complications. Ashley Ryan needed to have emergency surgery because the egg was in her fallopian tube, which was set to burst.

Ryan, 29, signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants in September after spending the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in 2013 and helped the team win two Super Bowls in four seasons. In 2017, Ryan signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans. He's coming off a productive 2019 season, recording 113 tackles, four interceptions and 18 passes defended. This year, Ryan has recorded 47 tackles, one sack and five passes defended in eight games.