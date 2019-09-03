Giants Linebacker Alec Ogletree Rooting to Play Against Ezekiel Elliott in Week One

New York Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree wants to face Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday to kick off the 2019 season. Elliott is close to signing a new contract with the Cowboys, but there’s no telling how much he’ll play since he hasn’t practiced with the team throughout training camp and the preseason. When reporters talked to Ogletree on Monday, he said he hopes Elliott gets the contract he deserves and he is with the team on Sunday.

“I hope he does show up,” Ogletree said via the New York Post. “I hope he gets what he wants to get. In order to be the best, you have to play everybody that’s the best, and he’s one of the best in the league.”

Ogletree went on to say the Giants will be prepared to play against Elliott if he’s ready to go. However, the Giants know they will also have to prepare for the other running backs on the roster as they could see a significant amount of playing time.

“We have to be prepared for whoever shows up to play,” he said. “If he’s there, we’ll be prepared for him. If he’s not, we also have to be prepared for the other guys. We just have to focus on what we need to do versus worrying about their situation as much.”

One of the backs the Giants will have to watch for rookie Tony Pollard who rushed for 84 yards and one touchdown during preseason play. Last week reporters asked Pollard about possibly starting against the Giants and he said his focus is helping the team any way he can.

“That’s not for me to worry about,” he said. “I’m just coming in being the best back I can be, doing whatever the team needs me to do.”

Pollard went on to say he didn’t expect to see a lot of action considering he was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round from Memphis.

“It’s not what I expected coming into this situation, but I always prepare to be ready for whatever,” he said. “Since this situation did happen, the way I that I prepare, I guess I was just ready for it and want to continue to make the most of it.”

Sunday’s game between the Giants and Cowboys will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.