Gaylord Perry, Legendary MLB Pitcher, Dead at 84

Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who is considered the master of the spitball, died on Thursday. He was 84 years old. According to the Associated Press, Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at 5 a.m. local time of natural causes. No additional details were provided.

Perry played in MLB from 1962-1983. He spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco Giants (1962-1971) and also played for the Cleveland Indians, Texas Randers, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals. He was selected to play in the All-Star game five times and won the Cy Young Award in 1972 and 1978. Perry finished his career with a 314-265 record with a 3.11 ERA with 3,534 strikeouts.

We mourn the loss of Gaylord Perry, a Hall of Famer and 2-time Cy Young Award winner. He was 84. pic.twitter.com/b3NMv0R2EG — MLB (@MLB) December 1, 2022

"Gaylord Perry was a consistent workhorse and a memorable figure in his Hall of Fame career, highlighted by his 314 wins and 3,534 strikeouts in 22 years," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "He will be remembered among the most accomplished San Francisco Giants ever, and through his time in Cleveland and San Diego, he became the first pitcher ever to win the Cy Young Award in both the American and National Leagues. The five-time 20-game winner pitched for eight different clubs overall and remained a popular teammate and friend throughout his life. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Gaylord's family, friends and fans across our great game."

When Perry won the Cy Young award in 1978 as a member of the Padres, he became the first pitcher to win the award in the American League in National League. Perry won his first Cy Young in 1972 as a member of the Cleveland Indians. And when he was with the Giants in 1968, Perry pitched a no-hitter. In 1991, Perry was indicted into the Baseball Hall of Fame with 77.2% of the vote.

"Before I won my second Cy Young I thought I was too old — I didn't think the writers would vote for me," Perry said in an article on the National Baseball Hall of Fame website, per the Associated Press. "But they voted on my performance, so I won it." Perry is survived by his three daughters. His wife, Blanche died in 1987.