Tim Wakefield, Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher, Dead at 57

The Boston Red Sox confirmed the death of pitcher Tim Wakefield on Sunday. The knuckleball pitcher was part of the Red Sox's World Series teams before his retirement after 19 seasons in the MLB, with 17 on the Red Sox roster. He was 57.

According to CBS News, the Red Sox issued a statement on Wakefield's passing. "Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation," the statement reads. "Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family."

Wakefield was one of the last MLB knuckleball pitchers at the time of his retirement, sharing the distinction with former Mets pitcher R.A. Dickey until the end of his playing career. Wakefield appeared in 627 games in his career, carrying a 4.41 ERA and a 1.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio. As CBS notes, Baseball Reference determines Wakefield has a 34.4 Wins Above Replacement statistic, which gets dropped in to excite the SABRmetrics nerds watching from afar.

Wakefield only made one All-Star game in his career but walked away with two World Series titles and was a recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award. The honoree for this award "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."

"Tim's kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball. He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit," Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement. "He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us."

Wakefield's cause of death has yet to be officially announced, though former teammate Curt Schilling shared that Wakefield and his wife were both reportedly dealing with cancer. According to a statement by the Red Sox, he shared the information without permission. He even noted that himself while speaking out on the pitcher's condition.

"We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission," the Red Sox statement reads. "Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time."